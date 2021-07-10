This is the Strategy to Getting Any Job You Want

July 10, 2021 4 min read

For many people, having a regular paycheck and building a career is an ideal to aim towards. If that's you reading this, there is a way for you to optimize your career, get a better job and leverage the internet to get any job you want — thought leadership.

Shady internet marketers have given thought leadership a bad rap, but it's a solid principle that allows anyone to build a brand. You can use today's tools and access to information to increase your value in the eyes of an employer.

Here are three reasons why using thought leadership as a strategy is one of the best ways to increase your value and land any job you'd like using modern communication mediums. Leverage the possibilities and take control of your financial freedom.

Building an audience base brings attention

Through the widespread adaptation of social media, the use of newsletters, the consistent reading of blogs, and millions listening to podcasts, thought leaders can build an audience base of engaged consumers.

You can share your ideas and thoughts around various topics you know and build and engage a group of consumers who anticipate more content. You see examples of this all around us and through various communication portals, such as social media and YouTube.

Even as a career employee, you have knowledge and expertise that others would like to know more about. You may not want to write a book or speak on a stage, but you can share your knowledge in written, audio, and video form on social media and through other effective communication channels. As you add value consistently, you start to create fans, and they tell others about you.

All of this strategy builds your audience base and increases your value in the eyes of an employer. When an employer sees that you have an audience, it gives you many options and makes you a more appealing candidate.

Having a community offers a clear ROI to an employer

When an employer weighs bringing on a possible candidate, they look at what the ROI could be for the company. Having a brand, a group of consumers paying attention to that brand and seeing clear expertise shows undeniable ROI for the company.

As a thought leader, you now have an asset that could be incredibly valuable to their company. Marketing is always at the forefront of any company's mind. When a company sees that you are bringing them an already established audience they can market to, it shows clear value.

Use thought leadership in building your brand and creating ROI for yourself. Share your knowledge and expertise, and show anyone who's paying attention that you know what you're talking about. As this attention builds, organic offers will start coming to you in many forms.

Building a brand puts you in a better negotiating position

With an engaged group of consumers, you put yourself in a great negotiating position with any company. You're coming to the bargaining table with a negotiating strategy that has clear value. You have a valuable channel for growth.

Part of your compensation and salary negotiations can include the audience you've built as a part of the package. You can use that asset to ask for an increased salary, stock options or whatever is valuable to you.

The exposure of building an audience also allows companies to see what you're building, and they can create offers for that audience. In the same way brands contract influencers, companies also hire new employees and raise the salaries of those who have built a consumer base.

You may not want to be a public figure, but you can start on a smaller scale and share your thoughts. It could be as simple as sharing on social media or as elaborate as creating a website for your thought leadership.

Today's tools, software and access to opportunities make it easier to leverage thought leadership. It doesn't take a lot to start building an audience and create ROI for yourself. Share your thoughts, build an audience, and create an opportunity to land any job you want because you're coming to the negotiating table with clear and coveted assets.

