Burger King Announces Donation Efforts to LGBTQ Organization, Taking a Jab at Chick-fil-A

June 8, 2021

Last Thursday, got political in the chicken sandwich wars. On June 3, Burger King tweeted that throughout Pride month, the brand will make a donation to organization Human Rights Campaign for every Ch’King chicken sandwich purchased. The brand mentioned that the offering would be available "even on Sundays," referencing Chick-fil-A's storewide closures on that day.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



during #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

Burger King went on to specify that it would donate 40 cents for every one of its Ch'King chicken sandwiches, up to a maximum donation of $250,000 dollars.

"This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening," a Burger King spokesperson wrote in an email to USA Today.

Burger King's pointed comments are likely due to Chick-fil-A's longstanding reputation of supporting an anti-LGBTQ message, including controversial statements made by CEO Dan Cathy regarding same sex marriage.

