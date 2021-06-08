News and Trends

Burger King Announces Donation Efforts to LGBTQ Organization, Taking a Jab at Chick-fil-A

Burger King aligns its new menu item with donation efforts for Pride month.
Next Article
Burger King Announces Donation Efforts to LGBTQ Organization, Taking a Jab at Chick-fil-A
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Find Your Ideal Franchise

Complete our short franchise quiz to discover the franchise that’s right for you.
Editorial Assistant
2 min read

Last Thursday, Burger King got political in the chicken sandwich wars. On June 3, Burger King tweeted that throughout Pride month, the fast food brand will make a donation to LGBTQ organization Human Rights Campaign for every Ch’King chicken sandwich purchased. The brand mentioned that the offering would be available "even on Sundays," referencing Chick-fil-A's storewide closures on that day.

Burger King went on to specify that it would donate 40 cents for every one of its Ch'King chicken sandwiches, up to a maximum donation of $250,000 dollars.

"This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening," a Burger King spokesperson wrote in an email to USA Today.

Burger King's pointed comments are likely due to Chick-fil-A's longstanding reputation of supporting an anti-LGBTQ message, including controversial statements made by CEO Dan Cathy regarding same sex marriage.

Related: Ex-Burger King Employee Awarded $2M by Orlando Jury in Trachea Tube Lawsuit

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Whiskey Brand Announces $50 Million Fund to Help Other Minority-Owned and -Founded Spirit Brands

News and Trends

American Airlines Desperately Asks Employees to Volunteer to Help Keep up With Busy Summer Travel Season

News and Trends

Study Reveals American Trust Crisis With Government, Business and the Media