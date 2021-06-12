Side Hustling With UberEats or DoorDash? This Compact Shade Cools Your Car.

June 12, 2021 2 min read

are known for thinking ahead. So when you're out and about this summer and the sun is beating down, you know to be prepared for a hot car. After all, nobody wants to head out to a business meeting only to start sweating profusely as soon as you sit down in your car's leather seats. Whether you're commuting to work or committing to a cross-country road trip, stay prepared for any weather with the Car Windshield Sun Shade Umbrella.

This innovative shade is even easier to use than traditional sunshades. The easy-up-easy-down design lets you place it on your dashboard and slide it up quickly to protect your car's interior from the beating sun. It takes just seconds. The umbrella-style shade fits snuggly to your windshield, preventing sun from seeping in.

In addition to setting up easily, the Car Windshield Sun Shade Umbrella's silver coating and multi-layer process block UV rays and are more effective at reducing the temperature in your car, preventing damage and aging to the car's interior while making it more comfortable to enter in the summer months. Plus, it's easy to store since it comes with an attached velcro piece to wrap around the closed umbrella and slide into the storage bag when not in use. You can stow it in the glovebox, interior door pockets, or under the seat with ease so you won't even know it's there until you need it.

Keep your car cool in these hot summer months so you don't wind up showing up to meetings drenched in sweat. Normally $79, you can get the Car Windshield Sun Shade Umbrella for 68% off at just $24.99 for a limited time now. You can also get it in an extra-large size for 68 percent off $89 at just $27.99.

