Donate to Charity for Your Chance to Win a $5,000 Amazon Prize Package

Take some of the strain off of your wallet.
Donate to Charity for Your Chance to Win a $5,000 Amazon Prize Package
Image credit: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Amazon does a little bit of everything these days. Heck, Jeff Bezos is even casually going to space next month. But while Amazon provides many services for all aspects of our lives — from entertainment to education to security and more — you sure do wind up spending a lot of money with them.

Take some of the strain off of your wallet by entering to win the Amazing Amazon Smart Entertainment Giveaway. This massive prize package offers streaming media players, video doorbells, a TV, an Alexa assistant, and more. It's all of the highest-quality tech that Amazon has to offer in a single giveaway. Oh, and you'll even get a $1,000 Amazon gift card. Here's everything that's included.

  • Ring 4-Pack Spotlight Cam Battery
  • Ring Video Doorbell Elite
  • Five Years of Amazon Prime
  • Five Years of Audible.com
  • $1,000 Gift Card to Amazon.com
  • Kindle Paperwhite
  • Echo Studio
  • Echo Dot
  • Two Echo Shows
  • Two Fire HD 8 Tablets
  • Two Fire 7 Kids’ Tablets
  • Toshiba 50” Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision Television: Fire TV Edition

That's more than $5,000 worth of stuff for a fraction of the cost. The best part? You enter by donating to charity (organized by StackCommerce). 

Make a donation to the Playing for Change Foundation, a nonprofit supporting positive change through music and arts education in disadvantaged communities around the world, and you'll earn entries to the contest. Not only do you get a chance to win something incredible, but you get to do some good at the same time.

The more you donate, the more opportunities you'll get to win:

The deadline to enter this giveaway is October 10th, 2021, and the winner will be announced around October 13th! 

Prices subject to change.

