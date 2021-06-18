Never Lose Important Files. Get Unlimited Cloud Backup for a Year.

Cloud Storage

At this point, our digital lives are practically as important as our real lives. Between work documents, personal photos and videos, personal documents, finances, and so much more, your digital presence is a record that your ordinary memory just can't keep. That's why it's such a pain when you lose an important file or run out of space on your hard drive. You risk losing things permanently.

Don't let it happen. With Polar Backup Unlimited Cloud Backup Storage, you'll have all of the cloud storage you need.

Polar Backup utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) tech, GDPR compliance, and a large amount of cloud storage to provide you smooth, seamless backups whenever you need them. The intuitive platform gives you complete control over your data, helping you manage, sort, locate, and preview files in a centralized view that's far more organized than your typical hard drive, the company says. Plus, with technology like de-duplication and block-level uploads, Polar Backup provides faster backups and makes it easier to de-clutter your digital life.

While sync solutions delete your files after you delete them from your Mac or PC, Polar Backup works separately, so once your files are backed up there, they're safe forever. You can delete them from your hard drive without worrying about losing the backup on Polar Backup.

Setting up Polar Backup is easy. Just install the client on your Mac or PC, select what data to back up and set your schedule and security settings. Then Polar Backup will automatically upload the selected data from your local and external drives to its secure, 256-bit AES encrypted cloud. 

With this Polar Backup deal, you'll have unlimited cloud backup for a full year. Normally, that would cost $120, but you can sign up for 62 percent off at just $44.99 today.

