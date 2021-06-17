Finance

Why ETFs Are A Good Choice For A Properly Diversified Portfolio

By investing in different asset classes, allocated proportionally to meet your financial goals, time horizon and risk tolerance, you can improve the l...
Next Article
Why ETFs Are A Good Choice For A Properly Diversified Portfolio
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

It’s well established that asset allocation is an approach to qualified accounts. By investing in different asset classes, allocated proportionally to meet your financial goals, time horizon and risk tolerance, you can improve the likelihood of achieving the best outcome.

Most of the time, that outcome is a successful retirement, one in which you don’t have to scrimp and save and worry about your financial wellbeing. 

But to achieve that wellbeing, you need a practical strategy for investing your assets. 

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) represent a popular way to accomplish your investing goals.  

ETFs were introduced in 1993, with the rollout of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ASX: SPY). Today, it’s the largest ETF, with $363.955 billion under management. From a modest beginning in 1993, the industry grew to include more than 7,600 ETFs at the end of 2020. 

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, mitigate your risk or get access to a particular region, sector or market cap, ETFs can be an excellent solution. 

You can now find ETFs tracking all major asset classes, as well as currencies and commodities. Furthermore, there are ETFs that short particular asset classes. 

Here are some reasons why ETFs may make sense for you:

  • Broad asset-class exposure: The most well known form of ETF tracks a broad index, such as the S&P 500 index of large-cap stocks. That’s an easy way to begin diversification, as opposed to buying a number of individual stocks and trying to pick the right ones. Essentially, an ETF constitutes its own portfolio. Combine that with others, and you’re making the allocation process easy as pie.
  • Ease of trading: Unlike mutual funds, which are only priced once per day, ETFs can be traded at the current price any time the market is open. Like stocks, an ETF with more shares available in the float will be more liquid, meaning you can more easily get the price you want when buying or selling. You can also short an ETF or buy it on margin, as you can with stocks. 
  • Cost Benefits: Many ETFs, particularly those that track an index, have low expense ratios, so you can save money over many mutual funds, which may also charge a load fee. In addition to lower operating expenses, compared to an open-end mutual fund, ETFs also have the advantage of lower expenses when it comes to monthly statements and reports, which ETF managers are only responsible for sending to owners of creation units, not to owners who hold shares on an ongoing basis. 
  • Tax Benefits: When compared to mutual funds, ETFs enjoy a much more investor-friendly tax treatment. In general, mutual funds trade more actively. Yes, there are actively managed ETFs with more frequent trading, but if you’re invested in an index ETF, it’s very likely the managers will trade less often, which means fewer capital gains taxes for fund holders. The capital gains are realized when you sell your ETF shares.
  • Transparency: Regulators require that actively traded ETFs release their current assets every day. A great current example of this is Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds, which send out a nightly email of fund holdings. Mutual funds are only required to publish their holdings once per quarter, and have 60 days after the end of the quarter to do so. 
  • Quarterly Dividends:  ETFs pay out dividends in the same manner as a stock. Fund investors receive a dividend payment in their brokerage account every quarter. That is superior to some mutual funds, which only distribute a dividend yearly.

Traditionally, investors hoping to diversify their portfolios had the options of mutual funds or single stocks. That’s changed dramatically. Rather than pricey and opaque mutual funds, investors can easily gain access to all asset classes through ETFs. 

ETFs also offer far better diversification than single stocks. For example, it’s very difficult to properly diversify internationally with individual stocks traded on foreign exchanges, but it’s quite simple to gain access to those securities with an ETF.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Side Hustle Books

Book Sale - Save 60%!


Through 6/20/21, save on our collection of recommended side hustle and Start Your Own books, including:

  • Start Your Own eBay Business
  • Start Your Own Business
  • Start Your Own Etsy Business
  • And more

Use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 to claim your savings!

Save 60% Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

3 Software Growth Stocks Making a Comeback

Finance

ProPublica’s Scandalous Findings Trigger Calls for Tax Reform on Richest Americans

Finance

Forex Weekly Report: ValueWalk Insights