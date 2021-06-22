social influencers

If You Have Something to Sell, Why Not Become a Social Influencer?

With this offer, take your first step toward influencer status.
Next Article
If You Have Something to Sell, Why Not Become a Social Influencer?
Image credit: Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Buckle up for a truly jarring statistic. Eighty-six percent of Americans between the ages of 13 and 38 are interested in becoming an influencer over social media. The influencing trend has swept young America, unsurprisingly, but it's also become an intriguing career choice for older Millennials and younger Gen X-ers as well. It's become such a crowded marketplace that some experts are asking what an influencer even is anymore.

But even if we can't agree fully on how to define an influencer, the fact remains that people are making big money on social media by partnering with brands and selling products. It's an intriguing avenue for entrepreneurs with products or services to promote or for anyone looking for a side hustle. If you're interested, take the first step toward influencer status with The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle.

This 15-course bundle takes a broad approach to social media influencing. Across 40 hours of content, you'll explore Instagram marketing, photography basics, blogging, and much more to get an idea of what it takes to be an influencer in the modern age. You'll get a breakdown of several niches, from fashion and food blogging to travel photography and more.

Beyond simply telling you how to market yourself, this bundle focuses on the technical and physical aspects of influencing, too. You'll get several courses in photography composition and editing, learn how to create simple but powerful graphics in Canva and Stencil, and even get up to speed with web design using Adobe Photoshop and XD. It's a comprehensive guide to growing your online presence and monetizing it, too.

Learn what it takes to become an influencer in the social media age. Right now, The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle is on sale for just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Side Hustle Books

Book Sale - Save 60%!


Through 6/20/21, save on our collection of recommended side hustle and Start Your Own books, including:

  • Start Your Own eBay Business
  • Start Your Own Business
  • Start Your Own Etsy Business
  • And more

Use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 to claim your savings!

Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

social influencers

3 Ways Millennials Are Leveraging Social Influence for Social Good

social influencers

6 Secrets to Getting a Social Influencer's Attention

Influencers

'Fyre' Danger! 7 Ways Influencers, Brands and Agencies Can Avoid Getting Burned for Not Disclosing Endorsements