If You Have Something to Sell, Why Not Become a Social Influencer?

Buckle up for a truly jarring statistic. Eighty-six percent of Americans between the ages of 13 and 38 are interested in becoming an influencer over . The influencing trend has swept young America, unsurprisingly, but it's also become an intriguing career choice for older Millennials and younger Gen X-ers as well. It's become such a crowded marketplace that some experts are asking what an influencer even is anymore.

But even if we can't agree fully on how to define an influencer, the fact remains that people are making big money on social media by partnering with brands and selling products. It's an intriguing avenue for entrepreneurs with products or services to promote or for anyone looking for a side hustle. If you're interested, take the first step toward influencer status with The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle.

This 15-course bundle takes a broad approach to social media influencing. Across 40 hours of content, you'll explore Instagram marketing, photography basics, blogging, and much more to get an idea of what it takes to be an influencer in the modern age. You'll get a breakdown of several niches, from fashion and food blogging to travel photography and more.

Beyond simply telling you how to market yourself, this bundle focuses on the technical and physical aspects of influencing, too. You'll get several courses in photography composition and editing, learn how to create simple but powerful graphics in Canva and Stencil, and even get up to speed with web design using Adobe Photoshop and XD. It's a comprehensive guide to growing your online presence and monetizing it, too.

Learn what it takes to become an influencer in the social media age. Right now, The Complete 2021 Social Media Influencer Bundle is on sale for just $19.99 for a limited time.

