The Simple Way to Compose Copy up to Four Times Faster Without Mistakes

June 23, 2021

Typing is a necessary evil in any industry. But redundant typing doesn't have to be. When you spend hours typing out the same memos, whitepapers, emails, legal documents, or whatever it is that you spend most of your time working on, it becomes a frustrating, dull waste of time. That's why a tool like Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software is so valuable.

Lightkey is a real-time text prediction, spelling, and grammar correction software that can turbocharge your typing. This software learns your typing patterns and, over time, predicts up to 12 words into the future, including punctuation marks, allowing you to compose up to four times faster without mistakes. Lightkey incorporates hundreds of grammar rules and delivers relevant predictions within more than 60 built-in content domains from technology and business to finance, law, and more. It's significantly more effective and accurate than Microsoft Word and Google Docs at text prediction for blog and academic content and is trusted by users in more than 160 countries.

Lightkey works with Microsoft Office and Google Chrome apps and supports more than 80 languages. It also offers extended support for non-touch typists and allows you to trigger Lightkey in any application using Lightkey Anywhere. More importantly, it will never submit your content to the cloud and operates fully and securely online.

Lightkey has earned 4.9/5 stars on G2 and rave reviews from The Next Web, Zapier, The Windows Club, and more. TNW writes, “While your phone will suggest a helpful next word to complete your text thought, Lightkey Pro is in another universe of anticipation.”

Start typing faster and more effectively than ever. A lifetime subscription to Lightkey Pro Text Prediction Software is typically $169, but you can sign up today for 70 percent off at just $49.99.

