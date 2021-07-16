5 Ways to Start a Career as an Influencer

July 16, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is no secret that influencers can earn great money from their social networking accounts or blogs. The popularity that social media has received in the last decade has made this profession a dream job for many people. Being a well-known public figure is not just a hobby, but for some, a full-time occupation. Since pursuing this career path is becoming a more common objective, many entrepreneurs are wondering, How do I earn money from posting on social media? It is possible to make a lucrative business through being an influencer if you follow these five tips.

1. Stick to your niche

In order to influence your fan base in a certain field, you first have to select a niche. If you do not pick one, you will have a hard time building an audience of people that are engaged and interested in your message. You do not have to limit yourself to just one category, but be sure your individual niches align with one another in some way. For example, you can combine health and fitness with lifestyle or beauty. It is also important to remember that your niche is not going to appeal to everyone, especially when you are just beginning your career as an influencer. The key to becoming successful in this profession is adding your unique voice and thoughts to everything you do. This will allow you to show off your strengths, passions and personality.

2. Get a great publicist

For an influencer that is just starting out it is important for the public to know, and understand, who you are, what you do, and what separates you from other people in your field. Choosing the right publicist could be the difference between having a thriving career or failing in this profession. Publicists generate news stories to get their clients in front of the press and always be top of mind, making them invaluable when it comes to launching your influencing career.

Social media has opened new doors of publicity and fame for young people. Having a publicist on your team can put you a step closer to stardom because they have a clear understanding of media trends and the importance of building a strong foundation with your audience.

Related: 10 Ways to Get Global PR Exposure

3. Create shareable content

As an influencer, you have to consistently create content that your audience will love. The information must be high quality and packed full of value in order keep your fans engaged and following you for more. Plan your marketing strategy for social media by deciding on your goals and the type of content that will help you reach them. Determine how often you will post on each platform, and also what time, so you can receive the most engagement from your audience. The crucial thing here, as mentioned before, is adding your unique voice to all your content and establishing your image as an influencer.

4. Engage your audience

Your success as an influencer depends a great deal on finding the right audience and community to support you. Without followers and fans, your brand does not hold much value on social media. Your target audience is the people that will power your brand, so they should be your main focus when you think about what to post.

Your ideal fan base will depend on the market you are trying to tap into and your content quality should match their interests. Also pay attention to the comments on your posts or create posts that will engage your viewers so you can have more insight on what your fans want to see more or less of from your posts. This will make your followers feel closer to you and strengthen their loyalty. Knowing and engaging with your audience is important because it shows that you value them as much as they value you.

Related: 7 Strategies Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Kardashians

5. Collaborate with other influencers

Collaborating with other established influencers in your niche can be a great way to increase your followers. Some public figures on social media have a huge reach and working with them can help expose your content to different audiences and bring more traffic to your profiles. To increase your chances of success, you can feature influencers in your content by doing interviews or covering their stories. Then tag them when you share the post and they will more than likely share it on their own profiles for their audience as well.

When it comes to making money as a social media creator, the sky's the limit. Taking the necessary steps to avoid mistakes that are frequently made by beginners is an important part of the process. In this profession you are encouraged to be creative and unique in order to stand out and attract a solid fan base. By following these five tips you will increase your chances of building a lucrative career from being an influencer in no time at all.

Related: Being an Influencer is a Job