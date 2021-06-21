Everything You Need To Know About The New Realme Narzo 30 Launches

June 21, 2021 3 min read

Recently, Realme India and Europe CEO Mr. Madhav Sheth have confirmed launching two smartphones and one smart TV. Regarding the launch, Realme is all set to host a virtual event on 24th June 2021 at 12:30 pm IST. The two new smartphones for this launch are Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G. Along with the launch of smartphones, Realme is also launching Realme’s 32-inch smart full-HD TV.

Realme Narzo 30 had been launched in Malaysia in May whereas Realme Narzo 30 5G had been launched in Europe earlier in the same month. The Indian market claims to have a slight unique Realme Narzo 30 5G model to avoid the similarities to the Realme 8 5G model. Europe CEO Mr. Sheth tweeted on June 17th about this virtual event where Realme will introduce these three products. Currently, the details related to models like pricing, etc will be declared in that event. It’s not the first time that Realme is introducing the Narzo series, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A are already available in the Indian market.

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 supports Android 11 OS. It has a seamless processor that is powered by MediaTek Helio G95. With a display of 6.5 inches full HD display and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, Realme’s Narzo 30 model grants a wider look. It holds a RAM of 6GB which enables faster loading. Narzo 30 comes with a battery capacity of 5000mAh that enables faster charging support. The storage capacity for the model is 128 GB. Realme Narzo 30’s rear camera is a 48- megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel mono shooter. Its front camera offers 16-pixel clarity.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G supports Android OS platform 11. Its processor is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 that enables an octa-core CPU resulting in speed. The model supports a display of 6.5 inches with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It comprises of three rear cameras with a total of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Its front camera is 16 megapixels. With storage of 128 GB and a RAM of 4 GB, Realme Narzo 30 5G enables faster processing and a huge volume of storage. It has a battery capacity of 5000mAh supporting quick charging.

Realme 32-inch smart full-HD TV

Realme’s CEO confirmed the new launch of a 32-inch smart TV as well. Realme 32-inch TV comes in a smaller size with a 4k resolution. Its display specs comprise variants like 83 percent NTSC colour gamut and 90 percent DCI P3 colour gamut. The TV has an aspect ratio of 16:9. The new launching 32-inch smart TV is likely to support Android 10 OS. It supports a processor powered by MediaTek quad-core and a RAM of 2 GB. The TV holds 16 GB internal memory and supports louder audio of around 24W stereo speakers. Realme’s new variant supports multiple port connectivity and a plethora of other features that people are eagerly waiting for.