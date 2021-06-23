Investcorp Invests In China's SaaS And Supply Chain Management Provider Linkedcare

June 23, 2021 3 min read

Global provider and manager of alternative investment products Investcorp on Wednesday announced that it has signed definitive agreements to invest in Linkedcare, China’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) and supply chain management provider for the country’s fast-growing dental and medical aesthetics industry.

This latest Series D round of funding was led by Investcorp with co-investors Matrix Partners China, Lightspeed China Partners, So-Young International, Jinding Capital and Sheng Ye Capital.

“We are pleased to lead this new round of investment into Linkedcare. China is experiencing strong demand in the dental, beauty and other consumer medical areas underpinned by secular growth in its economy and demographics and we look forward to being part of their growth trajectory. As part of our investment strategy, we have been actively growing our presence in Asia over the past years and this is yet another milestone that we have reached as we continue to advance our diversification journey,” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-chief executive officer, Investcorp.

Together with the Series C2 round of funding announced a few months ago, Linkedcare has now raised over $100 million during the past six months.

“We are very pleased to welcome Investcorp as a new institutional investor into our blue-chip shareholder group. We look forward to developing highly synergetic cooperation with Investcorp’s portfolio companies in the global dental care industry to bring world-leading innovative products to our clinician customers in China,” stated Zhijia Wu, chief executive officer and co-founder, Linkedcare.

Founded in 2015 in Shanghai and with over 700 employees, Linkedcare currently serves more than 30,000 dental and medical aesthetic clinics in the mid-to-high-end segment with complete SaaS solutions covering standalone and chain management, outpatient and inpatient CRM, electronic medical records, inventory and sales management, financial reporting, insurance payment, imaging PACS, YouKe SCRM smart marketing, and YouShu smart business analytics, etc.

“Linkedcare is a phenomenal innovator in China’s dental SaaS industry and we are very honored to partner with Mr. Wu and his excellent management team to further strengthen the Company’s leadership position through capital and value-added access to our global resources and sector expertise. We see many attractive investment opportunities in the Chinese healthcare sector as demand for quality medical services and treatments continues to increase. We believe that such opportunities will deliver enhanced value for all of our stakeholders,” added Duncan Zheng, managing director and head of private equity-China, Investcorp, who will join the board of directors at Linkedcare.

Last year, Investcorp launched a new platform dedicated to investing in high-quality healthcare companies in China. Linkedcare marks Investcorp’s fourth investment in China’s fast-growing healthcare sector over the last 12 months, including KindStar, China’s leading independent medical esoteric testing group; Lu DaoPei, the blood oncology hospital group; and WeDoctor, one of China’s digital health services platforms.