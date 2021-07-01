Launch Your Writing Side Hustle with ProWritingAid Academy

Writing

ProWritingAid Academy can make anyone a better writer.
Image credit: Nick Morrison/Unsplash

People sometimes scoff at English majors, rudely wondering what you can do with that degree. What those people fail to realize, however, is that writing is one of, if not the most important skill anybody can learn. Yes, most Americans know how to read and write, but very few know how to read and write well. Being able to write well can help you separate as a thought leader, attract customers to your business, improve negotiations with partners, and so much more. If you need a little help improving your writing, you don't have to go get an English degree. Just check out The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle.

More than two million people use ProWritingAid Academy to not just check their spelling and grammar, but to actually improve their writing. That's why it has earned 4.7 stars on Google Play and Capterra, 4.4 stars on G2, and was named a Best Proofreading Software to Use by Kindlepreneur.

ProWritingAid is the only platform that offers world-class grammar and style-checking combined with in-depth reports to strengthen your writing over time. With the tool's AI-powered analysis, it offers thousands of grammar, spelling, and readability improvements in real-time as you write. It also delivers more than 20 in-depth writing reports that highlight elements like repetitiveness, vague wording, sentence length variation, passive voice, and other common writing mistakes. It will help you improve your style with thousands of hand-coded rules and make in-app suggestions, explanations, videos, and quizzes to help you learn better writing as you edit.

ProWritingAid easily integrates with Microsoft Word and Outlook, Google Docs, Scrivener, Open Office, and Final Draft to help you eliminate errors in your writing while improving your skills. Plus, with access to ProWritingAid Academy, you'll also get a combination of top-notch writing courses and support to help you release your ideas to the world.  With a huge video archive of exclusive content, including interviews with bestselling authors like Karin Slaughter and Ian Rankin, as well as courses designed to outline your novel, edit manuscripts, and more, it's an aspiring writer's goldmine.

Learn how to write and keep your writing style on point for good. Right now, The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle is on sale for just $199.99.

