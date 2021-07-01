Supertails.com Raises $2.6 Mn Pre-Series A Round

July 1, 2021 4 min read

Bengaluru-based digital pet care startup, Supertails.com on Thursday announced its foray into the rapidly growing pet care market in India. Supertails.com is a platform that supports the ever-increasing pet parent community by providing trustworthy veterinary care and a one-stop solution for pet food and supplies.

Supertails.com has raised over $2.6 million in pre-Series A round, led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. Other investors include global Indian actor Deepika Padukone, Titan Capital, Sauce VC, and Whiteboard Capital. It is also backed by high-profile individual investors like Tej Kapoor, Pankaj Naik (executive director, Avendus capital), Abhay Hanjura, and Vivek Gupta (founders, Licious).

“We know that our pets are a part of our families, and they deserve nothing but the best. As experienced pet parents ourselves, we understand the anxieties and concerns one has to face in the journey of caring for a pet. With that in mind, we set up Supertails to make pet parenthood enjoyable and stress-free. We will continue to add more products and services designed to empower pet parents through expertise and convenience,” said Varun Sadana, co-founder, Supertails.

Over the last 5 years, India has been one of the highest growing pet care markets in the world, largely backed by pet adoption by the millennial population and further fuelled by the need for companionship during the pandemic. Dog adoption rates have grown upwards of 50 per cent in 2020 while the cat market has grown upwards of 40 per cent. With pets in more than 12 per cent of urban Indian homes, the country is on the threshold of further exponential growth in this industry similar to what happened in more evolved pet markets like China ($30 billion) and the USA ($105 billion) in the past.

“As the population of pet parents increases in the country, so does the need for empathetic and agile service providers especially around nutrition and healthcare. The market growth rate in India has accelerated since 2019 from 16-17 per cent to upwards of 20 per cent in 2020. We are very excited to start this journey with the Supertails team and become a part of the evolution in the pet care industry in India,” shared Ash Lilani, managing partner, Saama Capital.

As more people make new additions to their families with pets, Supertails.com aims to enrich this new journey for them with products and services that they need the most.

“We are big believers in the petcare opportunity in India and have been tracking this space globally. We are investors in Perromart which is the largest online pet store in Singapore. We believe the team at Supertails has the right experience and skillset to build the most trusted digital-first pet destination in the country,” stated Deepak Shahdadpuri, managing director, DSG Consumer Partners.

“I believe strongly in the founders of Supertails and the vision they bring to the table. The digital healthcare service they’ve designed for pets is a one-of-a-kind offering in the Indian market. It will not only enable comprehensive accessible healthcare for pets but will have a far-reaching impact on the veterinary industry in India,” commented Manu Chandra, founder and managing partner, Sauce VC.

“We always believe in brand-led investments and we feel that Supertails is an excellent combination of brand play in a digital format in a category which is quite underserved at the moment,” added Anshu Prasher, partner, Whiteboard Capital.

As it grows, Supertails plans to support pet parents as they navigate all aspects of pet parenthood, including the decision of bringing home a pet, training and hygiene consultation, raising a healthy and fit companion, and fulfilling all primary needs for the pet.