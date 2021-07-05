PeakPerformer Secures Early-Seed Funding From Antler India

July 5, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New-age coaching platform for modern managers PeakPerformer on Monday announced to have raised early-seed funding from global venture capital firm Antler India.

PeakPerformer is a tech-enabled leadership development platform that helps companies upskill leaders at all levels. A full-stack solution, PeakPerformer uses 360 degree data to design a unique coaching journey for each manager, tying outcomes to both organizational and individual goals.

PeakPerformer’s pre-Seed round was led by Antler India. Co-investors in the round include Gaurav Munjal (Unacademy Group) and Saket Agarwal (Onnivation).

“There are over 90 million managers globally but only a handful of CXOs are getting coached for their jobs. I think it’s high time that this should change. With Peakperformer, we are reskilling employees and helping companies promote home-grown managers to leadership roles instead of depending on lateral hires. The initial response has been very motivating. In Antler, we have found a great partner who shares our mission. With this investment, we plan to scale our platform and expand our pool of Indian and global customers,” said Aishwarya Goel, co-founder, and chief executive officer, PeakPerformer.

Since the launch of the platform 9 months back, PeakPerformer has delivered metric-moving outcomes to high-growth companies like Mobile Premier League, Wingify, Urban Ladder, Bizongo, Groww, and Societe Generale among others. On average, users see a 32 per cent increase in goal attainment and a 15-20 per cent increase in scores on communication, shared vision and strategic thinking. This strong validation is helping PeakPerformer grow revenue at more than 50 per cent month-over-month.

“Most leadership programs focus only on content and ignore the learner’s context. We have productized our programs in a way that allows coaches to offer customized modules that matter most to the organization and the learner, instead of bombarding them with everything that looks like leadership,” shared Gaurav Jhunjhnuwala, co-founder, PeakPerformer.

Unlike traditional training platforms, PeakPerformer customizes each manager’s learning journey by factoring in their skills, career paths, and goals. It then matches managers with the right leadership coaches to deliver highly personalized training. It also tracks a user’s performance across a range of demographic and psychographic parameters, using a 360-degree feedback process to help them become better leaders.

“PeakPerformer is helping organizations scale their most important asset - their people. Every organization today is grappling with the need to continuously develop its people, and to turn managers into leaders, amidst constant innovation and disruption. With remote work, Covid has only accelerated the urgency of taking this massive, fragmented market online. PeakPerformer has developed a game-changing approach to creating a workforce that is more entrepreneurial, motivated, and emotionally intelligent,” added Nitin Sharma, partner, Antler India.

PeakPerformer bridges the large gap between extensive leadership grooming available at the CXO-level versus the relatively meagre training prospects for other people managers, leaving the line of execution weak in many organizations.