Finance

3 Stocks Near Breakout Pivot Points

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) are all near pivot points following corrections prior run-ups....
Next Article
3 Stocks Near Breakout Pivot Points
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
 Labcorp (NYSE: LH), Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) are all near pivot points following corrections prior run-ups. 

The pivot point, or buy point, is the area of a consolidation where a stock’s price surpasses previous resistance. For example, in a cup-shaped pattern, the pivot corresponds to the high point on the left side. In a cup-with-handle base, the buy point is the high of the handle. 

When the price moves higher than this prior resistance, ideally in heavy volume, it’s a signal that it could be setting up for even bigger gains in the not-so-distant future. 

While it’s certainly possible to feel some FOMO as you wait for a higher price before getting into a stock, it may help to frame that action as buying a cheap insurance policy. By waiting, you’re increasing the likelihood that you’re buying into a rally, rather than the continuation of a correction. 

Labcorp, which provides clinical testing services at a network of 49 locations, cleared the mid-point of a double-bottom base that began after the stock retreated from a May 10 high of $280.69.

The first leg down of the base bottomed out at $262.08 before the stock rallied and hit resistance at $277.50. It then fell again, reaching a low of $256.81 before attempting its next uptrend. 

A proper double-bottom base features a second-leg down that undercuts the first. That serves to shake out the last remaining weak holders, or those who haven’t yet taken profits after a big run-up. In turn, it makes the stock more attractive for new buyers looking to enter at a lower price. 

This new base occurred after a prior run-up of 36.86% year-to-date and 61.41% in the past year. 

Trading volume was below average as the stock cleared its double-bottom buy point of $277.50, although turnover was heavier than in Friday’s pre-holiday session. Look for the stock to continue rallying in the next few sessions, ideally in heavier volume, to confirm the breakout. 
3 Stocks Near Breakout Pivot Points

If you own printed T-shirts that you’ve either bought or been given as part of a company or event’s “swag” giveaways, you probably own some Gildan products. 

After slowing earnings growth in 2019 and a loss in 2020 (while all those swag-heavy events were canceled), both revenue and earnings resumed growth in the past two quarters.

The stock rallied 28.22% year-to-date and 128.03% in the past 12 months. On May 6, it rallied to a two-year high of $38.14 before pulling into a flat base that corrected 11% over the next seven weeks. 

In Friday’s session, Gildan shares rallied to an intraday high of $38.50, but finished at $37.51. Trading volume was light, which was probably due to July 2 being the day before a long holiday weekend. Nonetheless, high turnover is a hallmark of successful rallies, and you’d like to see that. 

The stock fell 4.67% Friday, to $35.76, finding support at its 50-day line. Trading volume was 12% above average. It’s possible the breakout has failed, and the stock will form a new base. This stock has potential, but is not one to buy until a new breakout is confirmed.
3 Stocks Near Breakout Pivot Points

B. Riley Financial, which provides a range of financial services including asset management, real estate acquisition and advisory services, and payment management systems for retailers, rallied to a high of $78.95 on May 10.

The stock rallied 87.90% year-to-date and 280.63% in the past year. After that kind of rally, you’d expect to see profit-taking, which is exactly what occurred. 

It formed a cup-shaped base below $78.95, declining to $65.14 on June 14 before beginning to etch the right side of the base. It hit resistance between $77 and $78 on July 1 and July 2, and failed to garner any upside momentum on July 5, despite finishing $0.14 higher, at $76.59.

The stock may yet resume its rally and pass the $78.95 buy point, or it may form a handle with a different buy point with a lower entry option. With the company’s strong revenue and earnings growth recently, it appears to have potential to rally again soon, if the broader market cooperates. 
3 Stocks Near Breakout Pivot Points

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises