Double Your Workspace with This Portable Dual Screen Display

July 13, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Among the 15 million Americans who are full-time self employed, there are a lot of different setups and a lot of need for mobile office capabilities. Some people work better with a cluttered desk where they just happen to know where everything is. Some people prefer maximize desk space. Some people like to work in the same place every day. Some people like to move around. What most people can agree on, however, is that you can never have enough screen space for all the tabs you have to jump between while working.

Fortunately, no matter how you like to work, the Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display ensures you have the maximum screen space you need. Typically retailing for $299, it's now on sale for just $249.99.

This portable laptop monitor attaches to your laptop as a second screen in just seconds, giving you a productivity boost no matter where you like to work from. This is especially handy if you don't plan on going back to the office any time soon.

With multiple display modes, the 11.6" screen lets you choose to display the same or different content across your screens. The 16:9 FHD high-definition display and 1920x1080p resolution lets you run design software, games, and more at elite picture quality while giving you a broad workspace to use. Plus, the adjustable screen parameter lets you adjust the brightness, saturation, hue, backlight, and more to find the perfect setup for you.

Ofiyaa extracts very little energy from your laptop and is made with high-quality industrial materials that will withstand wear and tear if you like to work outside. The 202" large-angle rotation also lets you view the screen any way you'd like while the multi-port setting lets you charge and display video at the same time.

Upgrade your work-from-home experience with an accessory designed for convenience. Normally $299.99, you can get the Ofiyaa Portable Dual Screen Display for 16 percent off at $249.99 today.

