News and Trends

Bezos' Space Company Donates $19 Million to Charity Ahead of Space Flight

Blue Origin doled out the grants through its foundation called Club for the Future.
Next Article
Bezos' Space Company Donates $19 Million to Charity Ahead of Space Flight
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

It’s five days out from Jeff Bezos’ long-anticipated flight into space.

Ahead of the billionaire’s voyage out of the atmosphere, his space company, Blue Origin, announced that it made massive $1 million grants to space-based non-profit organizations — 19 of them to be specific.

The company doled out the grants through its foundation called Club for the Future, which aims to continue developing the future of space exploration as well as inspiring younger people to pursue careers in STEM.

Blue Origin recently held a highly publicized auction for a seat alongside Bezos on the July 20th flight on the company’s New Shepard rocket ship, which sold to a still-anonymous bidder for a cool $28 million.

Related: Blue Origin Is Challenging SpaceX's Artemis Lander Contract From NASA

Those funds went directly to Club for the Future and are now being used for the $19 million in grants.

“This donation is enabling Club for the Future to rapidly expand its reach by partnering with 19 organizations to develop and inspire the next generation of space professionals,” Bob Smith, Blue Origin CEO, said in a statement. “Our generation will build the road to space and these efforts will ensure the next generation is ready to go even further.”

Among the 19 organizations receiving donations are the Space for Art Foundation, the National Space Society and the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

The company said that the organization's chosen recipients “enhance Club for the Future’s ability to reach students, teachers, and communities, and to engage them in the excitement and adventure of innovation and space exploration.”

Related: Following the Successful Takeoff and Landing of the New Shepard Rocket, Jeff Bezos Is Hot on Elon Musk's Heels

Blue Origin says rest of the money from the auction will remain within the foundation and be used to fund its programs including Postcards to Space, which allows people to write or draw on a postcard that gets flown to space and stamped when it returns.

Bezos, who founded Blue Origin, recently stepped down as Amazon CEO. His last day was July 5.

He said earlier that this year, he plans to focus his “energies and attention on new products and early initiatives," one of which is presumably space exploration.

He will take flight alongside his brother, Mark Bezos, as well as Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk and the anonymous auction winner in a trip expected to last 11 minutes.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee