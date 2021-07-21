Video Conferences

Meet the Budget-Friendly Alternative to Zoom

ElevenSight offers better engagement tools at a fraction of the price.
Next Article
Meet the Budget-Friendly Alternative to Zoom
Image credit: LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Over the past year, everyone has gotten familiar with the videoconferencing platform, Zoom. But while employers scrambled to get their employees set up with Zoom accounts, one thing lost in the scramble was just how expensive of a solution Zoom really is. Now that things have calmed down a bit, you can think critically about the programs you need to help your business run smoothly while people are remote. When you do, consider ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform.

ElevenSight has earned perfect 5-star ratings from Capterra and G2, and was an award winner at TIEcon 2021. This browser-based video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solution makes connecting remote groups easier than ever.

Like Zoom, you can quickly schedule, host, or join HD video or audio group meetings from your mobile device or laptop. Once you're in, ElevenSight lets you record meetings, chat, share your screen and files, and connect like you're all together in person.

But where ElevenSight really separates itself is in engagement and lead conversion. You can create personal and encrypted e-line links to receive video calls and audio calls from email signatures, social media profiles, and more to post around the web to help spread the word about your web conferences. There's no downloading or sign-in required for anyone who joins the conference. Plus, you can add a super-button to any website to attract more visitors, track lead sources, and integrate directly with your favorite CRMs to host entire conferences remotely.

ElevenSight helps your videoconferencing go above and beyond. Today, you can get a lifetime subscription to a variety of ElevenSight plans. The basic E-Line Plan is on sale for just $19.99, the broader Starter Plan is on sale for just $34.99, and the SMB Plan is on sale for just $109.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Flash Sale: 60% Off Business Strategy Books
Through 7/21/21, save on our collection of recommended business strategy books, including:
  • Unreasonable Success and How to Achieve It
  • Coach 'Em Way Up
  • Unstoppable
  • And more
Explore The Sale
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Conferences

Enhance Your Zoom Calls With This Video Kit

Video Conferences

The Best Lighting for Your Zoom Calls to Look More Professional

Video Conferences

3 Ways to Avoid Getting 'Zoomed Out'