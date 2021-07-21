Meet the Budget-Friendly Alternative to Zoom

July 21, 2021 2 min read

Over the past year, everyone has gotten familiar with the videoconferencing platform, Zoom. But while employers scrambled to get their employees set up with Zoom accounts, one thing lost in the scramble was just how expensive of a solution Zoom really is. Now that things have calmed down a bit, you can think critically about the programs you need to help your business run smoothly while people are remote. When you do, consider ElevenSight Remote Engagement Platform.

ElevenSight has earned perfect 5-star ratings from Capterra and G2, and was an award winner at TIEcon 2021. This browser-based video, audio, chat, and web conferencing solution makes connecting remote groups easier than ever.

Like Zoom, you can quickly schedule, host, or join HD video or audio group meetings from your mobile device or laptop. Once you're in, ElevenSight lets you record meetings, chat, share your screen and files, and connect like you're all together in person.

But where ElevenSight really separates itself is in engagement and lead conversion. You can create personal and encrypted e-line links to receive video calls and audio calls from email signatures, social media profiles, and more to post around the web to help spread the word about your web conferences. There's no downloading or sign-in required for anyone who joins the conference. Plus, you can add a super-button to any website to attract more visitors, track lead sources, and integrate directly with your favorite CRMs to host entire conferences remotely.

ElevenSight helps your videoconferencing go above and beyond. Today, you can get a lifetime subscription to a variety of ElevenSight plans. The basic E-Line Plan is on sale for just $19.99, the broader Starter Plan is on sale for just $34.99, and the SMB Plan is on sale for just $109.99.

