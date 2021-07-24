The Executive Selection: Sawwad

July 24, 2021 1 min read

Launched by UAE-based entrepreneur Salma Awwad, Sawwad has been billed as “a character-driven fashion brand,” and its debut collection, Awaken The Dragon, is a fitting showcase of the label’s style ethos. Fantasy and folklore are resplendent in Sawwad’s creatively crafted handbags, which means that wearing them ensures that you are the cynosure of all eyes, no matter where you go.

