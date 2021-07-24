The Executive Selection: Sawwad
Billed as "a character-driven fashion brand," its debut collection, Awaken The Dragon, is a fitting showcase of the label's style ethos.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Launched by UAE-based entrepreneur Salma Awwad, Sawwad has been billed as “a character-driven fashion brand,” and its debut collection, Awaken The Dragon, is a fitting showcase of the label’s style ethos. Fantasy and folklore are resplendent in Sawwad’s creatively crafted handbags, which means that wearing them ensures that you are the cynosure of all eyes, no matter where you go.
Related: The Executive Selection: Perpétuel