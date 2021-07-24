Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Sawwad

Billed as "a character-driven fashion brand," its debut collection, Awaken The Dragon, is a fitting showcase of the label's style ethos.
Image credit: Sawwad
Awaken The Dragon bag

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched by UAE-based entrepreneur Salma Awwad, Sawwad has been billed as “a character-driven fashion brand,” and its debut collection, Awaken The Dragon, is a fitting showcase of the label’s style ethos. Fantasy and folklore are resplendent in Sawwad’s creatively crafted handbags, which means that wearing them ensures that you are the cynosure of all eyes, no matter where you go. 

