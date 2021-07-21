Musk Reveals That Tesla Chargers Will Soon Work For Other Vehicles

July 21, 2021 2 min read

Billionaire Elon Musk says his Tesla Superchargers will be open to other companies’ electric vehicles later this year.

A Twitter user said Tuesday, “Funny how many people are now questioning why Tesla created their own proprietary charging connector and that it's not fair for other EVs. How about no support for @elonmusk when he was advancing the technology. His team created a reliable way to charge the fleet? Deal with it!”

Musk replied to the tweet, saying, “We created our own connector, as there was no standard back then & Tesla was only maker of long range electric cars. It’s one fairly slim connector for both low & high power charging. That said, we’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year.”

Tesla currently advertises that is has over 25,000 Supercharger stations around the globe in “the largest global, fast charging network in the world.”

The stations, which quickly recharge the batteries on Tesla’s electric vehicles, are located near “major routes” and “convenient amenities” to make longer trips possible for drivers.

The company says Superchargers can add up to 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes.

The Tesla app automatically maps travel routes with Superchargers highlighted and business owners can apply to have one installed at their business location.

Musk did not elaborate on where the accessible Superchargers would be or which makes and models from other companies would be able to use them.