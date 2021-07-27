Amazon Posts Crypto Job Listing, Bitcoin Skyrockets

July 27, 2021 2 min read

Cryptocurrencies spiked Monday after Amazon listed an open job for a digital currency and blockchain product lead.

Amazon is known for plummeting the stocks of would-be rivals whenever rumors swirl that the digital giant is entering a new market, but on Monday, the opposite happened: hit a six-week high of nearly $39,043 and Ethereum hit $2,363.

Bitcoin and Dogecoin were up more than 14% over the past 24 hours as of Monday afternoon while ethereum was up 12% over that period of time.

A move into crypto by Amazon is a signal that digital currency is getting a legitimacy boost.

“The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap,” says the job listing, which can be read here.

“You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities. You will work closely with teams across Amazon including AWS to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy.”

The open role was posted Thursday and noted the ideal candidate must have a “deep understanding of the digital/cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies” as well as an MBA.

