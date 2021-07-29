Health-focused Food Startup MYFITNESS Raises Around $1 Mn From 9Unicorns And Others

July 29, 2021 3 min read

Accelerator fund 9Unicorns informed to have recently led a Seed round of around $1 million in peanut butter brand MYFITNESS. The funding round also witnessed participation from Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, Arjun Vaidya, along Sharad Jain and Shreyans Jain.

“With the pandemic increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the health food segment in India is bubbling up delightfully. With a strong focus on world-class quality and taste in all our products, we are a strong wicket for stellar growth. While others celebrate funding, we view it as a responsibility towards our investors and the customers who believe in us and the brand,” said Mohammad Patel, co-founder, and chief executive officer, MYFITNESS.

Founded in 2019, MYFITNESS has emerged as a category disruptor being the fastest growing peanut butter brand, able to acquire maximum new to category customers.

"Despite being from a small town, we always believed in our vision of creating a world class brand with the cleanest and nutritionally balanced products. MYFITNESS Peanut Butter is the proof of our consumer-centric product innovation; a high protein, nutritious and delicious treat. We are quite excited and overwhelmed with the fact that it is India’s first Peanut Butter brand to have received funding from India’s top accelerator fund and veteran D2C founders,” shared Rahil Virani, co-founder, and chief marketing officer, MYFITNESS.

Founded by Mohammad Patel and Rahil Virani, the Silvassa-based startup has built an iconic Health food brand offering good quality nut butters.

“Startup funding for me is more like investing in the founders and the market in which they are trying to create their niche. To me, MYFITNESS founders have exceptional capabilities of creating a strong top and bottom line in the health food segment. We are very confident of MYFITNESS's growth story and believe that our investment will help further establish its leadership in the market,” commented Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, president, and co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

A brand born with innovation at the forefront, MYFITNESS has been able to launch India’s first natural peanut butter with 95 per cent less oil separation and a unique crispy variant of chocolate peanut butter keeping the nutritional values intact. Given their focus on creating a class-leading experience and unique positioning, they have teamed up with India’s top fitness icon Sahil Khan, cricketer Hardik Pandya, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, and many other celebrities and influencers, the brand claims.

“India's healthy foods market is showing rapid growth and MYFITNESS is a perfect example of a brand that is creating a new subcategory for itself. Great founders with a good strategy is a combination geared to go a long way,” stated Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, co-founders of now acquired Beardo, in a collective statement.

“As a D2C founder myself, I was very impressed when I met the MYFITNESS team. Their obsession with a high-quality product and growth mindset has resulted in exponential growth. While I’m very excited to partner, I must confess I was a customer before being an investor,” explained Arjun Vaidya, founder, Dr.Vaidya’s.



“MYFITNESS has brought their A game to the table with the kind of product quality and growth that we have seen. We, at Nutrabay, are excited to invest and be a part of such, young, dynamic, and energetic team,” added Sharad and Shreyans Jain, founders, Nutrabay, in a collective statement.