Sachin Tendulkar Invests $2 Mn In JetSynthesys

July 29, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently made an equity investment of $2 million in JetSynthesys, the digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms.

The investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with JetSynthesys; the duo already has an existing joint venture for a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket, 100MB, and the very popular immersive cricket games Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

“My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost 5 years now. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience. It is one of the most popular games in its category with over 20 million downloads. Our next product was 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket. When this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe; now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross-category digital products and platforms,” explained Tendulkar.

With this investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys - Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group. The cricket king’s iconic game, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has been a gamer’s favorite and has doubled its daily user base in the past 12 months. Another platform sizzling with sports fever has been 100MB, an all-encompassing cricket destination with live cricket scores, social sports interactions, and commerce, along with engagement through casual cricket games and quizzes.

“We welcomed Sachin to the JetSynthesys family back in 2016 and our association has only grown stronger since then. We created Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR to give fans an opportunity to step into the shoes of the most iconic cricket superstar in the country. With 100MB, we gave Sachin’s fans the opportunity to have a platform where they could interact with him directly. With this investment, we are excited to see Sachin become an even more crucial member of the JetSynthesys family. We’re proud to have a Bharat Ratna onboard, a man with strong values, and an iconic Indian and global brand, as we build a global new-age digital media entertainment and sports platform. Sachin’s longstanding support is a testament of his faith in our vision and together we hope to enrich more lives across the country, and in the process, make JetSynthesys an even stronger name in India’s digital ecosystem,” said Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys.

With a concerted focus across gaming, digital entertainment, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, seen exponential growth and been the usher-er of many category firsts. It’s known for its global publishing partnerships with the likes of WWE, Square Enix, and Hollywood film Passengers, and Floyd Mayweather. Post acquiring Nautilus Mobile and therefore Real Cricket, JetSynthesys is also the number one skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with over 120 million downloads and more than 1.2 crore monthly active users. In addition to developing cutting-edge and popular games in-house, JetSynthesys is the co-founder of India’s most successful e-sports company, Nodwin Gaming, the platform claims.

The brand is also known for its deep tech stacks in new technologies like AI, Blockchain, AR/VR/MR and quantum computing. In the social community arena, along with 100MB, JetSynthesys is also home to ThinkRight.me, India’s meditation and mindfulness app; AnyDay Money, a fintech platform for advance salary formed in association with Adar Poonawalla; JobDost, a platform providing access to grey and blue-collar jobs in multiple cities across India; and SonicJobs, UK’s hiring portal for blue-collared jobs, the establishment further shared.