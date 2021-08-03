Take an Additional 15 Percent off the Sale Price of This Apple Watch Keychain Charger

August 3, 2021 7 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This article was written by RL Theriot.

Changes are coming to the way portable devices use power, but in the meantime, a lot of us need a little help getting our devices through the day. And Apple Watches can be particularly greedy.

I came late to Apple Watch fandom. As a digital nomad, the last thing I felt I needed was another expensive electronic device that required charging. I already carried around a laptop, tablet, phone, Kindle, and Bluetooth earbuds. My USB hub still had a couple of slots open, but I ended up adding a USB gooseneck LED light and clip-on fan before I realized that the Apple Watch had developed into the most useful travel accessory I could ask for, particularly when paired with my Bluetooth earbuds.

Charging an Apple Watch is not like charging other devices.

Although, of course, charging was still a factor. Not so much for while I sleep at night, my USB hub can handle that perfectly well. But travel is a whole other ballgame. I have the most wonderful external power bank that I take with me everywhere. Not only does it have a regular USB slot that you can plug anything into, but it also has three built-in cables – one each for USB C, lightning port and micro USB. So that covers an iPhone, iPad Mini and Kindle without my having to worry about carrying around extra cables.

I love that power bank, and don’t know what I’d do without it. But I don’t really consider it suitable for charging an Apple Watch, because the magnet would dangle from the power bank while the watch is dangling from the magnet. That’s just too unwieldy and I’m afraid it would leave the watch vulnerable to being scratched. Given the Apple Watch’s history, however, there was no way that I was going to spend long travel or sightseeing days without a way to charge it. Which is why I was beyond relieved to find a tiny, lightweight solution and actually bought an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain four-pack even though one or a two-pack were also a good deal.

Keeping an Apple Watch charged while traveling can be a challenge.

Like most other frequent travelers, I was more than ready to board a plane as soon as a European country opened up to Americans. Greece was the first, which was awesome, because I love Greece. But due to various country bans and airline schedules, the least expensive flight I could find included a 16-hour flight to Doha, Qatar and a 14-hour layover there before finishing up with a five-hour flight to Athens. I’d never had such a long journey before, but I didn’t mind because I’d also never been to the Middle East and now I’d get a glimpse of it.

The planes and the airport all had electrical outlets and USB ports available, so recharging my devices was no problem. But, again, the Apple Watch is in a category by itself. So, as soon as I booked my flights, I immediately went searching for a solution. I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I was to find the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain. It’s true, I’d seen other similar items, but not only did the 5-star reviews sway me to this brand, more than one of them said they loved it so much they bought extras.

Verified Purchaser Gwendolyn M. stated:

“Works very well and I recommend it. Also, it’s very easy to carry around and fits on any keychain. I’m going to order at least two more for my family.”

While Robert L. said:

“The portability and the way it retains its charge is awesome. I bought one for my close friends who have Apple watches also.”

Why I want more...okay, four... Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychains.

Okay, confession time, I admit that I am not a traveler who only carries cabin baggage. I live out of my suitcases, so I have kitchen supplies, more than two pairs of shoes and a lot of other things that I feel are necessary to enjoying life as a long-term traveler. That’s why I was thrilled to see that not only was the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain an extremely reasonably priced $16.99 and a two-pack an impressive bargain at $33.14, but a four-pack was really an unbelievable value at $65.44.

So I got four of them and put one in my handbag, one in the laptop bag that goes under the seat in front of me, one in my overhead bag and one in my checked bag. If you consider this maybe just a tad excessive, I can assure you that it’s not. Earlier this year, a couple of Apple Watch models began having severe issues holding a charge after a software update. Apple acknowledged the problem and issued a fix, but the fix didn’t work, so the company now offers free servicing for any watch with this particular issue.

Ever since then, I have become paranoid about my Apple Watch having an even shorter battery life than it already does. And I am often not in a position to visit an Apple Store for repairs of any kind. So trust me, an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain four-pack is one of the best purchases I have ever made, and not just for my peace of mind.

The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain is big, smart and convenient.

It’s not enough to just have multiple chargers for an Apple Watch–they have to be the right chargers. And the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain has all of the right features. As a long-term traveler, size and weight are obviously high priorities for me, but they aren’t the only ones.

Large capacity

With 950mAh, the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain has more than enough capacity to keep my watch going all day long and into the night.

Smart chip

The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain has a smart chip built in that helps it to charge more efficiently. That translates into a super-fast charge time of 1.5 to 2 hours.

Convenient

The only thing I dislike more than having to carry around charging cables is my Apple Watch going into Safe Energy Mode, or worrying about it running out of juice because I refuse to let it go into Safe Energy Mode. With the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, I don't have to worry about any of that.

How my Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain changed my life.

Of everything I do on my phone, the only thing that the small screen on an Apple Watch is difficult for is text, and I can use dictation to get around that. If I don’t have to worry about my Apple Watch dying, I can literally replace my phone with it for days at a time. The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain allows me to do this.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain in a 1-pack for $17 (a savings of 35 percent), a 2-pack for just $33.14 (a savings of 33 percent) , or you can save on the 4-pack for $65.44 (a savings of 33 percent) with code ANNUAL15.