Rocketium Raises $3.2 Mn Series A Round

July 30, 2021

Rocketium, a creative automation OS that scales design and marketing operations for data-driven campaigns, on Friday announced that it has raised $3.2 million as part of its Series A round. The current round saw participation from Emergent Ventures, 1Crowd, LetsVenture, and Blume Ventures. Prior to this round, Rocketium had raised a Pre-Series A of $1 million in 2018 which saw participation from 1Crowd and Blume Ventures.

Founded in 2015 by Satej Sirur and Anurag Dwivedi, Rocketium enables rapid, high-volume creative production that enables marketers to launch impactful campaigns at speed and scale for display advertising, push, and in-app engagement.

“We are thrilled to see Rocketium enhancing the work of growth marketers and designers alike. We operate in a unique space that straddles marketing and design operations, and this new round of funding will help us drive the next stage of product development and global expansion,” commented Satej Sirur, chief executive officer, Rocketium.

Over 300 million internet users see and engage with visuals made with Rocketium in their favorite apps. Rocketium combines the best of human creativity with AI-powered automation to unburden designers and marketers from mundane, repetitive tasks so they can focus on staying inspired for higher-value work, the company claims.

"While the pace of digital change and innovation has increased exponentially in recent years, the tools and processes for creative development have not kept up — and this is hindering brilliant marketing ideas from reaching their true potential. This is why we’re excited to partner with Rocketium, and bolster the company’s mission to dramatically accelerate design and marketing operations for greater impact. From high-volume content production to data-driven campaign optimization, Rocketium is challenging traditional organizational silos to deliver a product that is truly loved and relied on by performance marketers and designers alike," explained Ankur Jain, founder and partner, Emergent Ventures.

High-growth companies from 14 countries including bigbasket, cure.fit, Meesho, and Urban Company rely on Rocketium to increase design productivity by up to 90 per cent and streamline key processes across the campaign lifecycle, the platform shared.

The company will use the funds towards expansion in the US and continuing investment into building a world-class product.