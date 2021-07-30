HCL Tech, Cricket Australia Launch Global TechJam

July 30, 2021 3 min read

The game of cricket has come a long way and the sport itself has brought countries together, made way for iconic competitions, and introduced timeless legends. The component that has played a key innings in cricket’s long road to the world stage is the role of technology. From bringing innovative advancements to tailoring key digital interventions that make the sport competitive and heighten the game experience, technology has reimagined cricket like never before.

“Today, we are bringing the power of data and insights to further the game. Inspired by HCL and in collaboration with Cricket Australia, we are determined to gather the smartest minds to nurture the next big breakthroughs and innovations to crowdsource technology and data-driven solutions from across the globe and to inspire the ecosystem of fans, players, partners, and the community from grassroots to international level,” shared Micheal Horton, senior vice-president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCL Technologies.

TechJam #InspiredByHCL will provide the best minds across the globe with an immersive experience to develop implementable solutions and prototypes to transform the game on and off the field, leveraging technology and data science to continue to improve the game, Horton said.

On the occasion of celebrating two decades in Australia, HCL took over the role of the official digital technology partner of Cricket Australia to scale digital transformation, inspire exceptional experiences and build a future-ready technology foundation that will empower Cricket Australia to inspire love for the game across the ecosystem.

HCL’s Scale Digital methodology has already helped Cricket Australia is transforming its digital core through a platform that is modular, scalable, data-driven, and experience-centric to enhance fan engagement, high-performance teams, and community/partner engagement, the establishment claims.

HCL is now partnering with Cricket Australia in the Digital Transformation of Grassroots Cricket through the implementation of a modern grassroots Cricket platform that will revolutionize the way the sport is managed at the club level in Australia directly impacting its greater than 700,000 participants. The first phase is already live.

According to Horton TechJam #InspiredByHCL will focus on three leading challenge tracks and will provide data and insights that teams can leverage:

Player performance: This challenge requires looking for solutions that leverage historical player performance data to improve performance on the field and improves the sport of Cricket in Australia and internationally. Challenge yourself and create a solution that meaningfully impacts the game of Cricket and improves the overall win rate and performance of Cricket teams on and off the field.

Fan engagement: This challenge requires participants to put themselves in the shoes of fans and create a technology-based solution that simultaneously manages fan expectation, improves fan experiences, minimizes operational disruption, and helps fans plan for the future of Cricket. Using data and other resources, you will be required to strategize and implement a solution.

Community engagement: With this challenge, we are looking for disruptive solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies to increase participation rates, identify young talent, optimize resources and tools to increase engagement within the community, and make Cricket more inclusive for everyone across Australia and internationally.

Wild card: This is the open innovation challenge track, in which you are welcome to come up with your own idea and submit it for TechJam only if you do not see a solution listed that you would like to work on. Be sure to discuss your idea with a mentor and elaborate on how you came up with your creative solutions.