Why You Should Outsource Your Content Creation

August 28, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great content is a must for any online startup business success. If you wish to dive into the pool of content marketing but don't have the resources, outsourcing your content creation can be a great way to achieve your marketing goals. As you look at the CMI reports, over 70 percent of brands hire content creation services to make sure the work is professionally crafted.

That’s because genuinely good content captivates the interest of search engines and helps develop consumer faith in your brand. When outsourcing content creation, you can work closely with a team of writing agencies or freelance writers who can create genuine content for your marketing essentials. From designing your brand's logo to writing and promoting your services across different social platforms, these professionals ensure your success. Moreover, many of these experts will create content for you at reasonable prices.

Many entrepreneurs depend on their ability to multitask to get ahead in the business. But outsourcing your chores to the pros is the best way to avoid multitasking altogether. If we look at the recent statistics of the global outsourcing market, 84 percent of B2B marketers are outsourcing content creation, and it's easy to understand why.

Emphasis on your core business and more frequent content

When you start as an entrepreneur, you're ready to give it all. But researching, writing, publishing, and updating content regularly is a 9 to 5 job itself. So how will you manage the core focus of your business? Outsourcing these tasks can surely shorten your to-do list. But, these tasks are not tied to your core business functions. So, sticking to the business activities where your strengths lie can help to reap the best results.

To create an impact on your audience you have to create a large amount of content. Creating top-quality content takes time. If you do it by yourself, how much can you really write? Google SEO only features well-researched, creatively crafted, and publicized content. According to the reports on Google, the average share of content length starts from thousands of words and ranges to 10,000. These vary on different media platforms. Do you have that much extra time?

Of course not, and you don't want to compromise on quality. For this, you will need professional writers who will keep your website regularly updated. This is one way outsourcing can help you to scale up your business to meet your needs.

An adaptable option with a larger audience

Outsourcing has another advantage in that it provides an adaptable option. You can hire more than one writer or graphic designer to meet your project’s needs. To create more content in a specific niche, you may feel stuck with one writer. Here's the solution: You can hire as many writers as you want. Different writers have different styles and tones, so you can opt for the one that suits any particular project's requirements.

And when you choose to outsource content creation, you are automatically growing your audience as many of the experts you hire will promote your brand on their networks as well. And if you outsource your content with any marketing agency, they will help endorse your brand on their social media channels.

Cost-effective and worth it

When you hire a full-time employee, you have to bear the expenses of training, equipment, and other onboarding costs. But when you’re starting your business you likely will have a fixed budget, so initially, you won’t want to hire and train too many employees. The solution is to hire freelance writers, editors, and graphic designers at affordable rates because you will pay for only their work, nothing more.

Outsourcing of the content is not only limited to writing blogs. You can freely outsource content for social media, email marketing, e-books, infographics and video content. Content outsourcing presents numerous advantages, and while you may be hesitant at first, when you reach your goals, you’ll realize it was worth your time and money.

