How to Eliminate Distractions and Stay Focused In Hybrid Work

August 8, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As of May 2021, more than 70 percent of American businesspeople are still working from home. As much as some things changed after the pandemic, many things remain the same or are only changing slightly. The future of work appears to be hybrid. Just 5.7 percent of companies plan to keep working from home permanently, meaning employees will have to deal with a new range of challenges and distractions. How should business owners, salespeople, and consultants plan their lives if they have to switch between in-office and at-home systems to make sales calls? How do you stay focused at work when you're constantly switching locations?

One solution is simply having more productive meetings. When you're more productive on calls and meetings, you can stay focused on the work that matters. With Krisp, you can have better meetings, no matter where you're holding them.

What is Krisp?

One of the easiest ways for entrepreneurs, salespeople, and anyone else to limit distractions and stay focused at work is through better-optimized video meetings. Krisp offers automated, AI-based noise reduction technology that can remove background noise from calls and keep meeting participants focused no matter where they are. Krisp is compatible with more than 800 communication apps like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, and many more.

With Krisp, noise and echos are automatically removed leaving only the human voice, so you won't have to constantly ask for clarification or worry about background noise distorting what you think people are saying. It offers full support for any headset, microphone, and speaker and uses a low power mode that supports minimal CPU usage. It works directly with you and your team to ensure nobody has a weird, distracting echo or an outside world of noise derailing the call.

Why use Krisp?

Because Krisp works in real-time, it can be an extremely valuable resource for your remote and hybrid teams to help everybody stay focused at work, enjoy more productive meetings, and make progress on the tasks you need to get done. Not only does it remove the unwanted noise, but it delivers HD voice quality so everybody on the call comes across crystal clear. Plus, nobody needs to go on mute to eliminate the distractions on their end like cars driving by, construction outside, or kids playing.

See how Krisp works for yourself.

Krisp tech is based on deep neural networks and is trained using thousands of hours of audio so you know it will always operate at top quality. Additionally, because it performs all audio processing locally, your voice and audio will never leave your device for maximum privacy. It even doubles as a convenience agent, allowing you to instantly record your online meetings with any conferencing app to share with colleagues that may have missed out. All these features and more are why Krisp is trusted by professionals from GitHub, Discord, Zapier, Intel, and other leading companies.

Keep everyone focused at work with elite video conferencing tools that support the new hybrid working world. Demo the software Forbes, Gartner, and Time are hailing as one of the best tech innovations in recent history.