MeitY Startup Hub Partners With India Accelerator

The said collaboration shall support deeptech startups from concept validation to product development and further venture journey by assisting them on aspects such as best practices, fundraising, go-to-market, knowledge sharing/technical know-how, etc.
Image credit: Unsplash

2 min read
MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) aimed to promote technology innovation, startups, and creation of intellectual properties, announced on Wednesday to have joined hands with India Accelerator, a startup accelerator under its flagship program SOMA.

The said collaboration shall support deeptech startups from concept validation to product development and further venture journey by assisting them on aspects such as best practices, fundraising, go-to-market, knowledge sharing/ technical know-how, etc.

“We understand that the requirements of deeptech startups are unique and felt a strong need for a specialized platform, one that deep tech entrepreneurs could leverage in order to expeditiously develop cutting edge technologies and in their active commercialization. With Soma, we wish to conjure this special ecosystem and make it a game-changer for deep tech startups,” said Ashish Bhatia, founder, India Accelerator. 

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), Government of India is leading and facilitating a gamut of Innovation and IPR related activities across the country towards the expansion of this ecosystem.

"By partnering with India Accelerator MSH envisions building a conducive startup ecosystem for encouraging the innovative capabilities of deeptech startups and helping them transform their path-breaking ideas into scalable solutions,” added Jitendra Vijay, chief executive officer, MSH while welcoming the strategic alliance of MSH with India Accelerator.

In order to facilitate MeitY's vision of promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of Intellectual Properties, a nodal entity called ‘MeitY Startup Hub' (MSH) has been set up under its aegis. MSH will act as national coordination, facilitation and monitoring center that will integrate all the incubation centers, start-ups, and innovation-related activities of MeitY.

