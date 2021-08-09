Host Productive Meetings, Webinars, and More with LiveWebinar Pro

August 9, 2021 2 min read

As of May, nearly 70 percent of American white-collar workers were still working from home. That's a huge proportion of the workforce, and it means companies have to get more creative with how they interact and communicate, both internally and externally. Sure, most companies got familiar with Zoom during the pandemic, but that's one platform that doesn't really meet all of your communication and collaboration needs. When it comes time to host a big event, consider LiveWebinar Pro instead.

LiveWebinar is a webinar platform that allows users to host just about any virtual event they want, from sales meetings and job fairs to online lessons, conferences, and more. With highly customized branding, you can tailor LiveWebinar to your needs, creating a fully personalized event that meets all of your needs. With tools like screen sharing to simplify collaboration, as well as engagement tools to encourage people to interact with your events, LiveWebinar makes building a communicative and collaborative environment easier than ever.

Getting started with LiveWebinar is easy. You can plan and create a webinar in just a few clicks that works with any device. From there, you can integrate with marketing automation tools like Zapier, SendFox, MailChimp, and more to share. (You can send prospects' data from the registration form directly to your marketing automation platform.) Joining is even simpler; there are no downloads or plugins required so visitors can attend a webinar anytime, anywhere.

With different types of webinar rooms, including permanent rooms and evergreen webinars, you can set up whiteboards to explain ideas, have waiting rooms for standing appointments, or build completely new rooms for special events.

LiveWebinar Pro has earned 4.8 stars on Capterra and GetApp, and 9.1 stars on TrustRadius. One CEO says "I've used a lot of webinar platforms and LiveWebinar by far was the most seamless experience I've had. I had ZERO technical difficulties during my session! The replay including the chat was available immediately which made my back end process super efficient."

