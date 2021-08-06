Remote Sales Startup Goodmeetings.ai Raises $1.7 Mn Funding

August 6, 2021 3 min read

Tech startup Goodmeetings, which helps businesses excel in remote sales, on Thursday, announced the raising of $1.7 million funds in pre-Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures.

Investment firms FortyTwo.VC, First Check, Adept Ventures, 100X Entrepreneurs, and Atrium Angels participated in this round along with several high net worth entrepreneurs.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Kunal Shah (CRED), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), Manish Maheshwari (Twitter India), Piyush Shah (Inmobi Group), Krishna Kumar (Simplilearn), Raghunandan (Zolve and TaxiForSure), and Sandeep Daga (Nestaway) also participated in this round.

Goodmeetings shall use the proceeds over the next 12-18 months to build technology and scale-up teams in the US, said Srinivasan Narayan, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Goodmeetings.

“Just like IT professionals have enjoyed work from home privileges over the last decade, the pandemic has brought the moment of reckoning for functions like sales that no one earlier believed could be done remotely. Our platform will truly make this privilege accessible to sales teams by increasing their effectiveness more than offline meetings. Using AI and video analytics, we shall empower the sales teams to sell more effectively from the comfort of their homes so that geography doesn’t stand between a great salesperson and his/her dream job,” shared Narayan.

“The company is currently engaged with insurance companies, real-estate, and fintech firms, among others. It is also targeting B2B SaaS, edtech, Internet, and consumer segments to provide its remote sales services,” Narayan added.

“At Chiratae, we truly buy into the thesis of remote work changing the future of work and the need for vertical tools and technologies to solve for a business function either as good as or better than the status quo. Goodmeetings has the potential to permanently change the way sales are done and democratize economic opportunities for billions. This fits into our thesis and we are glad to back this team,” commented Karthik Prabhakar, executive director and partner, Chiratae Ventures.

Explaining how his tech startup works, Narayan said that Goodmeetings leverages video, AI, and analytics to enable sales teams to sell more effectively online than offline. The platform not only automates various ancillary tasks around selling (such as collecting customer information and taking notes) but also nudges the salesperson about what to say and when during the video call itself.

It self learns from each seller and buyer interaction and redeploys this learning in making future calls more effective, the company further shared.