This Ecommerce Veteran Has Essential Email Marketing Tips That Every Business Needs

August 19, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When developing an email marketing strategy, it’s essential to determine your business objectives. Are you looking to convert surfers? Increase sales among current subscribers? Gain exposure? But answering these questions is often easier said than done, as is developing a plan that will help you meet your objectives. Luckily, with help from marketing guru Chase Dimond, it’s easy to learn how to tailor custom ecommerce email marketing campaigns for any type of business.

Having earned $50 million in sales for his clients, Chase Dimond understands the importance of ecommerce email marketing like no one else. His highly acclaimed course is renowned for its accessibility, depth, and substance. Separated into 49, easy-to-follow video lessons, Chase Dimond’s email marketing course is the premier learning experience for business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone that wants to harness the power of email marketing in order to drive sales and boost profits.

Image credit: Chase Dimond

Are you taking advantage of ecommerce email marketing?

Over the past few years, everyone’s focus has been on social media, SMS, and the cloud. But let’s not forget about good old-fashioned email. It remains one of the most effective means of interacting with potential clients. After all, it lets you send a message directly to a shopper.

However, as Chase can show you, how and when you send that message is as important as the message itself. For instance, take a look at the following tips:

Image credit: Chase Dimond

These are only a few of the many strategies you will learn about in Chase’s comprehensive video course. As Chase screen shares his every click with you, you will start to understand how to apply your newfound knowledge to your specific industry and company needs.

Setting the bar.

When it comes to ecommerce email marketing, Chase Dimond’s video learning course sets the bar high. The complete course is 49 videos. No fluff. Just the information, facts, and knowledge you need to launch an effective email marketing campaign. Marketers that previously knew nothing about ecommerce email marketing have used Chase Dimond’s tips to transform their companies into sales powerhouses, earning seven- and eight-figure salaries.

Chase’s course includes:

49 primary video lessons: 4 hours and 30 minutes covering these core elements:

Klaviyo Account Setup

Email Collection via Signup Forms (3 Different Types)

Core Email Flows (11 Different Flows)

Core Email Campaigns (12 Different Campaigns)

List Segmentation (Year Round + BFCM Specific)

Best Practices + Helpful Tips (such as A/B Testing)

PLUS 2 special bonus videos

Chase Dimond is a self-taught guerilla marketer who excels at building substantial online communities through non-paid acquisition (cold emails). His course has received numerous accolades from agencies and entrepreneurs around the world, including Klaviyo Senior Channel Manager, Matt Serwin. Since June 2018, Chase Dimond and his team have done over $50 million in email-related income for their clients.

So why wait? To harness the full potential of ecommerce email marketing, enroll in Chase Dimond’s video course today.