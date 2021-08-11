Discover Practical Project Management Techniques for Your Business

August 11, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Efficiency is everything to a small business. And yet, only 23 percent of organizations use standardized project management practices across the entire organization. And while project performance has been rising globally, 30 percent of projects still fail to meet their original goals or business intent. That number may very well be higher for very small, inefficient businesses.

All that said, good project management is essential to any organization that is one failed investment away from bankruptcy and important to any business that ever wants to improve. With The 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to introduce productive project management practices into your business.

This extensive 12-course bundle includes training from William Stewart, Ph.D., PMP (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Stone River eLearning, and Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), one of the leading online teachers of Lean Six Sigma.

This beginner-friendly bundle will take you from zero to hero in a huge range of project management methodologies and help you get on the certification track for a number of disciplines. Here's just a taste of what's covered:

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Agile and Scrum

Six Sigma Black Belt

Pareto Analysis

Value Stream Mapping

And that's really just the tip of the iceberg. Additionally, you'll learn practical project management skills that you can incorporate organization-wide that won't require any special training. You'll also learn how to improve your interpersonal and leadership skills to get the best results from team members. Plus, there are course materials dedicated to helping you become more productive and inspire greater productivity and efficiency from your entire organization without overworking them.

Make your organization run more efficiently. Right now, you can get The 2021 All Access Project Management Professional Certification Bundle for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.