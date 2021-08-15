Design

Get Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop Presets and Learn How to Use Them in This Bundle

Learn design and get the assets to streamline your work.
Next Article
Get Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop Presets and Learn How to Use Them in This Bundle
Image credit: Jakob Owens/Unsplash

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Design has always been a crucial element of business — so much so that we were writing about it all the way back in 2013. As the online marketplace has only gotten more competitive, good design has become imperative to help your brand stand out. However, hiring a designer full-time is expensive, and even bringing on a consultant could run you more than $1,000.

So, what's the alternative? Learn how to use some of the top tools on the market, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. You can do it now with The Comprehensive Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop Bundle, which is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $466). 

This comprehensive bundle can help you kickstart your work as a master editor and get you on track to creating incredible marketing and branding materials for your business. Between a five-hour course and ebook on using Lightroom effectively and more than 400 presets and Photoshop actions to streamline your workflow, it's a complete guide to mastering Photoshop and Lightroom quickly.

No matter what kind of look you're trying to achieve, these presets and actions will allow you to add cool effects to your ordinary photography in no time at all. The bundle includes monochromatic, portrait, urbania, and CineStock Photoshop actions to give you diversity in your photos' representation. Among the Lightroom presets are a landscape collection, a wedding collection, film simulation, and a comprehensive Essentials collection to give your photos a variety of looks. No matter what kind of story you're trying to tell with your branding, this massive bundle will help you do it quickly while the training will give you the power to go off on your own when you're ready.

Improve your marketing and branding fast. Right now, you can get The Comprehensive Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop Bundle for 91 percent off at just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Design

The 5 Cs of Logo Design That Will Always Stand the Test of Time

Design

Create the Best Brand Marketing Assets with One of These $9 Design Tools

Design

No Budget for a Designer? You Can Learn How to Do it Yourself.