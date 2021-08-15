Get Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop Presets and Learn How to Use Them in This Bundle

August 15, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Design has always been a crucial element of business — so much so that we were writing about it all the way back in 2013. As the online marketplace has only gotten more competitive, good design has become imperative to help your brand stand out. However, hiring a designer full-time is expensive, and even bringing on a consultant could run you more than $1,000.

So, what's the alternative? Learn how to use some of the top tools on the market, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. You can do it now with The Comprehensive Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop Bundle, which is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $466).

This comprehensive bundle can help you kickstart your work as a master editor and get you on track to creating incredible marketing and branding materials for your business. Between a five-hour course and ebook on using Lightroom effectively and more than 400 presets and Photoshop actions to streamline your workflow, it's a complete guide to mastering Photoshop and Lightroom quickly.

No matter what kind of look you're trying to achieve, these presets and actions will allow you to add cool effects to your ordinary photography in no time at all. The bundle includes monochromatic, portrait, urbania, and CineStock Photoshop actions to give you diversity in your photos' representation. Among the Lightroom presets are a landscape collection, a wedding collection, film simulation, and a comprehensive Essentials collection to give your photos a variety of looks. No matter what kind of story you're trying to tell with your branding, this massive bundle will help you do it quickly while the training will give you the power to go off on your own when you're ready.

Improve your marketing and branding fast. Right now, you can get The Comprehensive Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop Bundle for 91 percent off at just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.