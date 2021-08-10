Is a Breakdown in the Charts for Aaron's Company?

August 10, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on StockNews



A key support has formed in the chart of Aarons Company Inc. (AAN). If this level is surpassed, a breakdown is expected.

Aarons Company Inc. (AAN) provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Aarons (NYSE: AAN) below with the added notations:

Chart of AAN provided by TradingView

AAN has formed an important level to watch at the $27 (green) mark, as that level has provided both support and resistance over the past six months. The stock has fallen back down to the level again, and a break below it could open the door to much lower prices.

A trader could enter a short trade if AAN breaks below $27.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AAN shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, AAN has gained 43.23%, versus a 19.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The postappeared first on