Is a Breakdown in the Charts for Aaron's Company?

A key support has formed in the chart of Aarons Company Inc. (AAN). If this level is surpassed, a breakdown is expected.
 A key support has formed in the chart of Aarons Company Inc. (AAN). If this level is surpassed, a breakdown is expected.

Aarons Company Inc. (AAN) provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Aarons (NYSE: AAN) below with the added notations:

Chart of AAN provided by TradingView

AAN has formed an important level to watch at the $27 (green) mark, as that level has provided both support and resistance over the past six months. The stock has fallen back down to the level again, and a break below it could open the door to much lower prices.

A trader could enter a short trade if AAN breaks below $27.

AAN shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, AAN has gained 43.23%, versus a 19.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


