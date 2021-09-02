5 Ways to Make More Money as a Content Creator in 2021

September 2, 2021 4 min read

Being a content creator is currently one of the most sought-after job descriptions, because who wouldn’t want to make a living by being themselves online?

With influencer marketing on the rise, there are now millions of brands willing to pay premiums to place their products in front of the right audience. To stay ahead of the curve, I spoke with Shahrzad Rafati, CEO of BBTV and one of the world’s largest creator solution providers, on her tips for turning your content into a career.

Be discoverable

In 2020, over 3.6 billion people were using social media, which is projected to increase to 4.41 billion in 2025. With numbers like these, there’s no reason you can’t achieve massive reach. To hit that next level it’s all about optimization. Details such as keywords, descriptions and titles may seem small and irrelevant compared to the content itself but they can actually be equally important.

You can’t simply press post and expect to receive millions of views without optimizing the content itself. This is where tools such as BBTV’s VISO Catalyst can be indispensable. This software automatically finds the optimal keywords and metadata to maximize your content’s performance.

Brand safety

Many tools are available to constantly monitor your brand, not only protecting it but elevating its reach. Nowadays creators can calculate an overall “Brand Safety Score”, based on the metadata of your content: the title, the description, the tags, the video and image detection.

A multi-platform approach

Growing an audience in today's world is about using all of the platforms you can. Once you cultivate a significant following on one platform, e.g. TikTok, your followers will literally follow you from platform-to-platform and that’s when you can begin to diversify and increase your content. Follow the three E’s: expandable (does the post encourage continuous discussion?), evergreen (is the post going to remain relevant and topical?), and engaging (does the post fit your target audience or does it alienate them?).

Use analytics

Knowing your audience is one of the most valuable tools you can have. Any social media account can give you your analytics, it’s usually just a simple move from a personal account to a business or pro account. Comparing and contrasting how your reel, video or post performs is a great way to understand the bigger picture of what your really wants.

However, to reach the next level, it’s important to have a little bit of help. For example, a video comparison tool. With built-in key metrics for comparison and defaulted to comparing the first 48 hours of video data, this tool levels the playing field between videos to offer you the best insights for your content strategy. Through their in-depth knowledge of trends and data, it can help you figure out your follower activity, other videos your followers have watched, how long they stay on your page etc. in order to increase your brand visibility, follower count and ultimately your paycheck.

Protect your pockets

Thanks to innovation in the influencer market there are more ways than ever to make money. Have you ever found stolen content reposted without your permission? Now there are tools to help creators reclaim this lost revenue. The Plus solutions toolkit ensures that earnings from your content go right to your pocket, and no one else’s. Plus solutions have already helped reclaim billions of views that would have otherwise been completely lost.

Ultimately a combination of engaging content and a savvy toolkit will take any creator to the next level. The key is finding the right combination that works best for your audience, content and career.

