Is Live Nation Entertainment Setting Up for a Big Move?

August 17, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on StockNews



Over the past several months, Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) has been trading in a sideways range, where it has formed a resistance line and a level of support. If the stock breaks through either level, a major move is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is the largest live entertainment firm in the world with over 570 million fans served in 44 countries by the company's concert and ticketing platforms. The company controls over 235 venues and also owns one of the largest ticketing services, Ticketmaster.

The company has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and strong ticket sales in the both United States and the U.K. With vaccine rollouts in Canada and Europe, more markets are expected to open, which should lead to more sales.

LYV had $4 billion in cash as of the most recent quarter, compared to only $46 million in short-term debt. However, the company has a negative profit margin. In terms of growth, the company reported a loss per share of 90 cents, but this was an improvement from the prior year’s $2.67 loss per share.

Analysts forecast earnings to rise 62.4% for the current year, which has led to a Growth Grade of B in our POWR Ratings service. But the stock appears overvalued with a price-to-sales ratio of 13.5, which is much higher than the industry average.

The stock showed bullish momentum from September to March, but performance has been mixed over the past few months, as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of LYV below with added notations:

Chart of LYV provided by TradingView

During the past several months, LYV has rallied up into a large sideways trading range. The range’s resistance is at around $93 (red), while the support level is at $74 (green). The stock is currently trading in the middle of the range, but at some point, the stock will have to break out of it, one way or the other.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

The possible long position would be on a breakout above $93. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $74.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

LYV shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, LYV has gained 10.42%, versus a 19.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The postappeared first on