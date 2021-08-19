Start Your Dropshipping Side Hustle with This Bundle

August 19, 2021 2 min read

More than a third of Americans have a side hustle today to help them diversify their income and support other initiatives. For entrepreneurs trying to build their dream business, having a side hustle is a great way to earn some extra capital. Considering your entrepreneurial spirit, tools like Amazon FBA and Shopify may be just what the doctor ordered.

Dropshipping has grown in popularity in recent years as a way for people to private label products and sell them online without actually managing the inventory themselves. It can be an excellent way to make passive income without overhauling your life. Learn how to do it in The 2021 Shopify Drop Shipping & Private Label Bundle. Valued at $796, you can get it today for just $19.99.

This four-course bundle includes everything any beginner needs to know to start dropshipping. You'll learn how to easily set up and build a Shopify store to sell private label products using Amazon FBA and get a step-by-step process of how to open up a new sales channel for your private label products. You'll learn the specific rules for choosing what to sell with the dropshipping model, know how to get set up to accept credit card payments, and learn the best way to set up your pages for maximum conversion.

From there, you'll learn how to create targeted paid ad campaigns and promotions to market your Shopify store and products and take a deep dive into Shopify SEO. Through effective keyword research, you'll help your Shopify store grow organically so you can practically set it and forget it, all while receiving streams of passive income over time.

Courses are taught by marketing experts like consultant Sam Dey, who has a 4.4/5 star instructor rating. Sam is a Digital Marketing consultant and online entrepreneur specializing in SEO, paid media, social media, and email marketing.

