Old Navy to Offer All Women's Items in Plus Sizes at No Extra Cost

August 18, 2021 2 min read

Old Navy announced Wednesday that beginning Friday, each of it’s women’s clothing items will be available in sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for no extra cost. The Gap, Inc.-owned retailer is calling this initiative “Bodequality.”

Each of the brand’s 1,200 stores will display women’s clothing items from sizes 0-28 together rather than placing plus-sized apparel in its own section.

Mannequins in the store will wear sizes four, 8 and 12 and shoppers will see “inclusive visual cues” in the form of advertising, according to a press release.

The unified merchandising and sale of women’s clothing and women’s plus-sized clothing is happening online, too.

The sections will be merged together in the navigation menu on Old Navy’s website to provide an easier shopping experience for anyone seeking sizes 00-30. Like the in-store mannequins, models on the site will be size four, 12 or 18. Shoppers can select their preferred model size for a better view of how an item might fit their body.

The clothes got an overhaul, as well. Old Navy conducted research, customer consultations, design reviews, body scans of 389 women and fit clinics with models from sizes 20-28 to create better-fitting items for a range of bodies.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy in Wednesday’s announcement. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”