News and Trends

Old Navy to Offer All Women's Items in Plus Sizes at No Extra Cost

Each of the brand's 1,200 stores will display women's clothing items from sizes 0-28 together rather than placing plus-sized apparel in its own section.
Next Article
Old Navy to Offer All Women's Items in Plus Sizes at No Extra Cost
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

Old Navy announced Wednesday that beginning Friday, each of it’s women’s clothing items will be available in sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for no extra cost. The Gap, Inc.-owned retailer is calling this initiative “Bodequality.”

Each of the brand’s 1,200 stores will display women’s clothing items from sizes 0-28 together rather than placing plus-sized apparel in its own section.

Mannequins in the store will wear sizes four, 8 and 12 and shoppers will see “inclusive visual cues” in the form of advertising, according to a press release. 

Related: 7 Ways a Plus-Size Model and CEO Turns Followers Into Sales

The unified merchandising and sale of women’s clothing and women’s plus-sized clothing is happening online, too.

The sections will be merged together in the navigation menu on Old Navy’s website to provide an easier shopping experience for anyone seeking sizes 00-30. Like the in-store mannequins, models on the site will be size four, 12 or 18. Shoppers can select their preferred model size for a better view of how an item might fit their body.

The clothes got an overhaul, as well. Old Navy conducted research, customer consultations, design reviews, body scans of 389 women and fit clinics with models from sizes 20-28 to create better-fitting items for a range of bodies.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy in Wednesday’s announcement. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee