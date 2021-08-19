News and Trends

Jeff Bezos Reportedly Now Owns $119 Million Worth of Real Estate In a Single Building In New York City

Jeff Bezos purchased a new $23 million condo in New York City, according to The New York Post.
Next Article
Jeff Bezos Reportedly Now Owns $119 Million Worth of Real Estate In a Single Building In New York City
Image credit: Mandel Ngan | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' sprawling New York City home just got even bigger. 

The Amazon and Blue Origin founder paid $23 million for a 4,155-square-foot condo inside 212 Fifth Avenue, the high-rise building where he owns four other units, according to the New York Post's Jennifer Gould

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit has marble floors and oversized windows, the Post reports, and has views of the World Trade Center and nearby Madison Square Park. The building's amenities include a fitness center, a golf simulator, a game room, and a movie-screening room, according to the property's website.

Bezos isn't listed on the deed — the unit was sold to a holding company, Gramercy Hudson LLC — but the holding company is represented by Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie, which counts Amazon as a client. The deal was agreed to at the end of July and closed earlier this month, according to property records filed with the city, which were spotted by The Real Deal

Related: Bezos Slams Musk and SpaceX With Infographic

A spokesperson for Bezos did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. 

Bezos already owns $96 million worth of real estate in 212 Fifth Avenue: a penthouse unit, two apartments below it, and a $16 million condo he bought in April 2020. By purchasing the new unit, Bezos now owns $119 million worth of real estate in a single building overlooking New York's Madison Square Park. Bezos' eventual goal is to combine the units into one mansion, according to the Post

Since his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019, Bezos has been amassing a record-breaking real estate portfolio. In February 2020, he purchased the Warner estate, a piece of Hollywood history that previously belonged to billionaire David Geffen. The $165 million sale was the most expensive home sale in California state history, and Bezos later added a $10 million home next door, according to Variety, creating a massive, $175 million compound

Bezos previously purchased the former Textile Museum in Washington, DC, for $23 million, owns four condos in a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side that overlooks Central Park, and has property in Seattle and Texas.

The e-commerce mogul, who stepped down from the helm of Amazon in July, is worth $189 billion, making him the richest person in the world.

Related: Who Temporarily Dethroned Jeff Bezos as Richest Man In the World

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee