Scoop Up These 3 Lesser-Known Gold Stocks Now

Gold stocks have underperformed so far this year but the group's fundamentals remain attractive as inflationary pressures continue to build and monetary policy remains dovish.

Additionally, the increase in coronavirus case counts increases the chances of more stimulus. Finally, gold tends to outperform during periods of economic and political turmoil as we seem to be going through now.

Below, we provide a look at three gold stocks every investor should consider yet might not know about. Those gold stocks are Torex Gold Resources (TORXF), Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF).



TORXF TORXF is an intermediate gold mining business. This publicly traded mining specialist focuses on exploring gold and developing precious metal resources. However, the company's primary objective is to mine gold. TORX is priced within 30 cents of its 52-week low of $10.08. The stock’s 52-week high is $17.74. TORXF's price returns are primarily in the red. However, the stock had a '19 price return of 65%. TORXF also provided a 66.61% three-year return. TORX has an A POWR Rating grade. The stock has an A Value component grade along with B grades in the Quality and Growth components. You can find out how TORXF fares in the rest of the POWR Ratings components such as Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability by clicking here. It is quite impressive to learn TORXF is ranked second of 36 stocks in the Miners - Gold segment. If you would like to learn more about this category, you can do so by clicking here. ARNGF ARNGF mines and explores gold and silver. The company's main assets are in the San Augustin and El Castillo mines. ARNGF's exploration ventures include Cerro Del Gallo in Mexico and Magino in Ontario, Canada. ARNGF is priced about 60 cents below its 52-week high of $2.91. The stock's 52-week low is $1.50. ARNGF has a six-month price return of 36%. The stock's three-year price return is 57.43%. ARNGF slots in within the top 10 of its Miners - Gold Space, ranking ninth of 46 stocks in the space. Click here to find out more about the segment. Based in Reno, NV, ARNGF has a B POWR Rating grade. The stock has B grades in the Momentum, Value, and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. You can find out how ARNGF fares in the remainder of the POWR Ratings components such as Quality, Stability, and Sentiment by clicking here. JAGGF JAGGF is one of Brazil’s fastest-growing producers of gold. JAGGF has operations in Minas Gerais where there is considerable greenstone. Based in Concord, New Hampshire, JAGGF continues to explore and develop new sites containing mineral resources. Of the 43 stocks in the Miners - Gold space, JAGGF is ranked in the top five overall, coming in at number three. You can learn more about the stocks that comprise the Miners - Gold segment by clicking here. JAGGF has a B POWR Rating. This grade indicates the stock is a Buy. JAGGF has an A grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings along with B grades in the Momentum and Value components. Investors are invited to click here to find out more about JAGGF's grades in the rest of the POWR Ratings components. JAGGF has a beta of 2.19. This beta is somewhat high, indicating the stock is likely to move in unison with the overarching stock market as a whole. However, JAGGF might not make a major move if the market proves excessively volatile. Plenty of stocks have higher betas than JAGGF's. We would be remiss not to mention the fact that JAGGF pays an impressive dividend of 4.91%. The stock is currently priced at $3.60 per share. JAGGF’s 52-week high is $9.30. JAGGF has a 52-week low of $3.58.

JAGGF shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, JAGGF has declined -49.39%, versus a 18.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

