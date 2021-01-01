More From Patrick Ryan
Stocks
4 Lesser-Known Biotech Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a renewed interest to biotech firms, with many searching for treatments and vaccines. This led to strong returns for many top biotech stocks. But there are smaller, lesser know companies that are also poised for strong returns such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA), Sino Biopharmaceutical (SBHMY), Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY), and Xoma (XOMA).
Stocks
Clean Energy Fuels: Buy, Sell, and Hold?
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) is down nearly 50% since early February. Should investors buy the dip? Or is it the start of a bear market for the stock? Patrick Ryan breaks it down below.