Tesla Slammed on Twitter by Famous Musician: 'They Have Lied to Us'

Looks like Musk can take orders but might not be able to fully deliver.

Musician David Crosby came for on Twitter after claiming that he put an order in for a Tesla vehicle 7 months ago and has yet to receive his new car.

So …I am a fan of Elon’s …I think his efforts at getting the humans out into space are exemplary

But

We ordered our Tesla 7 months ago

They have lied to us 4 times about when we would get it

Lied

We are seriously looking at canceling the order and looking at a Porsche — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 18, 2021

Crosby finished in on Musk with a zinger claiming that he is now not only looking into canceling his order, but that he is considering ordering a vehicle from competitor car brand Porsche.

Musk, who is not usually one to keep quiet on the social media platform, has yet to respond to the allegations.

The slander comes at a troubling time for Tesla after reports of rodents infesting and damaging vehicles hit the internet.

Musk, however, announced Friday that the car company would begin rolling out humanoid robots as early as 2022.

"It's basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous," the billionaire said during Tesla’s AI Day. "What is the work that people would least like to do?"