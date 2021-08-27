3 Things to Keep in Mind When Writing a Book to Boost Your Business

August 27, 2021 5 min read

From Jim Collins to Stephen R. Covey, topmost business leaders write value-centric books to lay a firm foundation on which to build their authority. A well-written book with sound advice forms meaningful connections with readers while delivering impact, building the bridge of trust. Additionally, it can generate significant leads and revenue for a strategic entrepreneur.

Still, some say it can be hard to make a viable income from books. Figuring out how to write a book is good, but writing a book that creates a bond with the reader while establishing credibility is ten times more valuable. It's the beginning of relationship marketing, where your book becomes the first high-touch. Like any successful author-entrepreneur, you can also harness the secrets to making money in book writing. Here's how.

1. Choose a hot topic you're passionate about

In order to generate a sustainable income with your books, choose a topic that strikes your readers' interests. But first, who are your readers? How are they spending their day-to-day lives? What's their demographic? Take some time on social media to learn about what interests them. Next, see what's hitting the New York Times and Amazon Bestseller lists in your genre of expertise. From Good to Great by Jim Collins to Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman, you're sure to find shining-star examples you can follow in your industry.

Then, run with the idea.

But for it to work, the topic has to be something you're passionate about too. A hot-seller topic will likely flop if it becomes a chore for you to write. Think about what sets your inspiration on fire. Is it to tell a high-sweeping fantasy story or perhaps to pass on your vocational experience to the next generation? Maybe you're yearning to make a difference and change the world. Because you will invest your time and energy into writing a book, it's vital to make whatever you write meaningful. What topics are exciting to you? You will likely find others who can't wait to know more too. That's what gives a book its market value.

2. Your book is your ambassador

Your book, of course, won't sell on its own off the shelf. You are your marketer for your book writing. In a sea of millions of voices in the digital realm, you've got to stand out from the crowd. Hence, marketing your book is much easier if you focus on reaching your target audience. Don't worry about not getting thousands of likes and page views. If you're marketing to a smaller group hungry for your content, the results will be more noteworthy. If you are a business owner, these are the customers you already interact with. If you are a greenhorn getting started building your brand, this group will be your future customers.

When it comes to leveraging your book writing, it's also about whom you know. Your book is your ambassador. Let your book do the talking. It is proof of your hard work and expertise in the industry. The relationships with your readers that you create with your books are golden. Some readers can become your biggest fans and even your capital investors. The most successful authors know the value of relationship capital.

3. Your book generates momentum based on credibility

Books are a valuable asset in today's digital market. That's because the book you write is not simply about generating sales. It's also about adding value, making a difference and establishing your authority in the industry. Your prospects seek solutions to their problems or seek transformation to emerge a better, healthier or more prosperous person than when they started reading it. So why not share your expertise and experiences with the readers to improve their lives? Your book shows that you care, understand what you are talking about and can solve the reader's challenge, leading some readers to become your clients.

Of course, success does not happen overnight. A wise entrepreneur knows it takes time, hard work and a bit of risk to make book writing worthwhile. Creating sustainable income starts with the idea that gets published into a book and connects with your target audience. Fortunately, today's publishing opportunities make the task a little easier. Digital-publishing platforms can help you produce quality content in less time than two decades ago.

How you invest your time, energy and expertise in your book writing will impact how your book will turn out. In short, if you focus on delivering transformation to your reader, you will be depositing the invaluable currency of trust in your reader's bank. And, as a result, you will be driving impact and income simultaneously.

