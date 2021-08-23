Technology

Xiaomi Set To Launch Models Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in September

Check out everything you might want to know about the new phones
Xiaomi Set To Launch Models Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in September
Image credit: Xiaomiplanets.com

Xiaomi is all set to add new models to its existing series of cellphones. The makers already launched Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra earlier than usual this year. They also plan to launch other models later next month. Although the models set to get launched next month might have some upgrades with various improvements.

According to reports, the upgrade might be similar to that we saw in last year's Mi 10T. Xiaomi is not going to use next-generation Snapdragon 888+ processor on the upcoming smartphones as people were expecting. It is going to stick to basic Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC as the Mi 11 and 120Hz OLED display. 

The Mi 11T Pro is to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W charging which is quite similar to the Mi 10 Ultra. The Mi 11 Pro will have the same rear triple camera setup as Mi 11 Lite which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro sensors.

The phone maker may also launch the Mi 11T during the same event as it is more affordable option than the Mi 11T Pro. The smartphone is to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is expected to use the processer which was used on the Poco F3 GT as well as the OnePlus Nord 2.

The Mi 11T is expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, and 3x telemacro sensor. Xiaomi is expected to use a 120Hz display on the Mi 11T. This might be the same panel as on the Mi 11. The smartphone maker is yet to announce a launch date for both Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro but, is tipped to unveil the new devices on September 23. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi launches the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro in India or not.

