10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in August 2021

August 26, 2021

Investors frequently hear the phrase “buy the rumor, sell the news.” Yet one of the most common reasons for a stock’s price to move is when it makes headlines. Companies can make the news for many reasons including a new product launch, a product recall, an earnings report, or a change to an analyst’s rating. MarketBeat tracks news articles from many sources tag them by the company and analyzes them for sentiment. This list shows the ten companies with the largest percentage increase in mentions in the last 30 days.

1. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) – Pfizer has seen an 82% increase in media coverage in the last 30 days and by more than a 2:1 margin the coverage has been positive. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is predicted to give Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine approval in short order. And Pfizer is seeking approval to allow children under 12 to get the shot. While this may play a significant role in getting millions of Americans into the vaccinated column, investors can look at this as an opportunity to buy PFE stock as it is likely to move higher. The stock has climbed 18.7% in the last 30 days and is nearing its 52-week high.

2. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) - With a 60% increase in media mentions, Microsoft holds down the second spot on this list. MSFT stock has seen a decline in short interest and a reason for that may be due to the numerous analysts that have either reiterated their rating or raised their price target for MSFT. Microsoft’s Teams product has become a remote work necessity and its Azure cloud platform continues to fire on all cylinders.

3. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple checks in at number three with a 55% increase in media mentions in the last 30 days. Like Microsoft, Apple has benefited from positive analyst sentiment since it reported earnings on July 26. The company has fared better than most in the face of a global chip shortage. However, the company still plans to release its iPhone 13 this fall. That, along with continued growth in the company’s Services and Wearables business units, is likely to keep AAPL stock moving higher.

4. Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) – With 252 mentions, Q2 Holdings cracks this list at number four. The company, which engages in the provision of digital banking solutions, did deliver a double beat in their most recent earnings report. But that hasn’t translated to strong analyst sentiment and it’s not immediately clear why the company is garnering such media attention.

5. Target (NYSE: TGT) – Target received 248 media mentions, up 82% from the prior month. The company just delivered its quarterly earnings report, it has announced a share buyback program, and several analysts have boosted their price target for TGT stock. Target has been one of the more resilient retail stocks even before the pandemic. Since the pandemic began, the stock is up 168% and is approaching its 52-week high.

6. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) – Disney just delivered an earnings report which proves that the strength of the company is in its diversified revenue streams. With theme parks open, the company delivered an earnings report with comfortable beats on the top and bottom lines. Disney is also benefiting from positive analyst coverage including several who have boosted their price targets for DIS stock.

7. Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ: EDUC) – As schools are starting up again, it’s not too surprising that a publishing company that specializes in educational children’s books would be receiving considerable media attention. EDUC stock, however, has more negative than positive media attention, which may be one reason that it’s a laggard in the market. Although still up more than 100% since the pandemic, the stock is trading close to its 52-week low.

8. News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) – News Corp creates and distributes media, news, education, and information services. In a similar vein to Education Development Corp, most of the media coverage surrounding NWS stock has been negative. The stock is solidly within its 52-week range but it is down about 8% in the last month.

9. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) – Similar to Pfizer, Moderna has been in the news as the Delta variant is increasing calls for booster shots. However, that’s not the only catalyst for MRNA stock which is up 19.2% in the last 30 days. The majority of the company’s mentions have been positive, but short interest in the stock has jumped over 37% in the last 30 days which could explain why the stock is down 20% from its all-time high set in early August.

10. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) – Brown & Brown just edges out Tesla for the last spot on this top 10 list. The insurance company is undoubtedly garnering attention due to Tropical Storm Henri which is causing significant flood damage in the Northeastern United States. BRO stock is up nearly 10% in the last month; however, the stock is beginning to look a little overbought.