Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Leverage Social Proof to Grow Your Business Online

In a crowded online ecosystem, your business needs to stand out to see success.
Next Article

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Principal Brand Architect & Experience Designer
home
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The online ecosystem is becoming increasingly crowded. The majority of adult consumers are shopping online now, some exclusively, and new brands are launching daily. Competition for consumer attention online has never been higher.

Brands need to use every competitive advantage they can to stand out and position themselves as the more favorable and appealing choice. One of the ways to accomplish this is by leveraging social proof.

The average consumer will trust the opinion and review from a stranger the same way they would if it was coming from a close friend or family member. Consumers also view brands that align themselves with popular personalities and are seen in trusted media outlets in a better light.

It snowballs from there, as the more people who purchase from a brand, the more likely others will follow, right behind them. Social proof helps your brand build trust, which provides you with incredibly powerful marketing leverage. Let’s look at a few ways to use social proof to grow your business online.

Related: Why You Need Social Proof on Your Website

1. Publish case studies that showcase your product or service

Every product or service solves a problem, which allows you to showcase just how great of a solution your product is by creating a case study, trial or demo. This is great content that you can use not only on your website to convert more sales, but also share on social media and with your email list.

It doesn’t matter if you are selling a product or service; case studies are a highly effective way to show potential customers that what you are offering delivers as promised. Demonstration videos can be very powerful in terms of converting sales.

A call-to-action that makes a claim is great, but one that also includes a video that allows the consumer to witness it will convert at a much higher rate. Video and graphics  anything visual  will outperform a traditional whitepaper written case study.

2. Display customer reviews in proximity to your CTAs

You are more than likely already focused heavily on collective customer reviews, whether it’s on your Google My Business profile, Facebook page, Yelp profile, Better Business Bureau listing or ecommerce website.

Reviews are powerful, and you can even take all of the reviews you are already receiving and funnel them all to one dedicated “Reviews” page on your website. There are plugins and apps that can help you do this.

Incorporate some of your best reviews into your website design, placing them in proximity to your calls-to-action. An authentic review detailing how amazing your product is located right next to the “Add to Cart” button can help push consumers to the point of conversion.

Related: 4 Reasons Why Social Proof Is Essential to Building Your Brand

3. Showcase trust badges on your website to increase credibility

Take advantage of any opportunity you have to instill more confidence in your website visitors. The more confident they are in your business, the more likely they are to purchase from you or request additional information.

Trust and credibility create a more confident consumer. When the barrier of uncertainty is removed from the equation, there is far less friction between potential customers and your product or service.

Displaying trust badges on your website is a way to make your visitors feel confident immediately. Different industries will have different badges, depending on what professional organizations they belong to and what their conversion goals are.

For example, a D2C ecommerce website would want to highlight website security, fast processing times and customer service. They might include SSL badges and badges from their online-payment processor to instill consumer confidence as well as something along the lines of “Orders Processed and Shipped within 24-Hours” to highlight their speed and efficiency.

A local contractor or electrician could use the BBB seal if they are active members or their Yelp review badge to highlight their customer satisfaction. A local Chamber of Commerce badge or other industry-specific organization memberships are also good examples.

4. Publish testimonials in video format

Testimonials from your customer are very powerful, and in video format, they perform better than standard written testimonials. Why? Because it’s coming from an actual person, and when it’s genuine, the potential customer senses it.

Anyone can post up a written testimonial, and consumers aren’t stupid  they know some businesses write fake testimonials. If the video is recording in your office or place of business, even better, as it adds to the authenticity factor. Anyone viewing it will undoubtedly know it’s an honest and genuine review.

Related: Need to Establish Trust With Your Audience? Leverage Social Proof.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

These 5 Branding Factors Will Take Your Business to the Next Level

Growth Strategies

How to Keep Your Audience Supplied, So Your Company is in Demand

Growth Strategies

12 Tips for Growing Your Etsy Business