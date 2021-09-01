Prepare to Succeed

From Work to Play, Anything Is Possible With Facebook's Oculus Quest 2

Now With 128 GB of Storage, this all-in-one VR headset gives you the freedom to do it all.
From Work to Play, Anything Is Possible With Facebook's Oculus Quest 2
Image credit: Oculus

It seems we’ve all become digital nomads these days. And what’s better than having access to collaboration tools to make running your business easier and enjoying some work-life balance with your favorite games, workouts, and out-of-this-world experiences from anywhere you happen to be? Nothing.

Say hello to the Oculus Quest 2. With crystal clear optics and amazing 3-D graphics, this virtual reality (VR) headset puts you in the room with your peers and functions as your own personal theatre. And now with even more storage, the Oculus Quest 2 boast 128GB of space.

Video conference calls are so 2020. With the Quest 2, your co-workers and customers can experience human interaction in a new virtual setting with Oculus’ MeetinVR app and build your VR office for solo work or collaborate with your team with the Immersed app. The Quest 2 is portable, comfortable, and designed to be used on the go.

When you’re not running and growing your business, watch a movie, catch a sold-out concert from the front row, or just hang out with friends from anywhere. Your Quest 2 is connected to your Facebook account so you can meet up with friends to explore iconic locations, workout together, sit front row at live sporting events and so much more. And with a growing library you can find just about any virtual experience. From exploring epic roller coasters to increasing your productivity to challenging your friends to a game night, the Quest 2 has all of your VR needs. 

Get your all-in-one VR headset. Buy Oculus Quest 2, starting at $299, on Oculus.com.

