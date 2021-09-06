sam's club

Get Everything You Need for Your Business with a Sam's Club Membership

Sign up for a year for just $20 with this Labor Day offer.
Get Everything You Need for Your Business with a Sam's Club Membership
Image credit: Sam's Club

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to save money. And as your business begins to navigate a back to work journey, it will likely incur a lot more expenses that you didn't have over the past year. To set yourself up for success, you need to get people back in the office without watching your overhead skyrocket. That means finding deals on office supplies, food for employees, coffee, and much more.

Fortunately, there's one place you can take care of all of that and, for a limited time, you can sign up for just $19.99. Sam's Club is one of the top wholesale clubs in the world and, right now, you can get a year's membership at an unbeatable price with some added perks.

Sam's Club is the ultimate hack for small businesses. This membership warehouse club offers members quality products at an exceptional value that you just won't find at ordinary stores. Because Sam's Club sells in bulk, not only will you be able to buy in quantities that will support your busy and growing office, but you'll get those quantities at prices you won't find anywhere else. From groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics, furniture, and much more, Sam's Club offers all of your office needs at incredible discounts.

Sam's Club earns its value back in time regardless but, through this deal, you'll also get a couple of small perks. When you make your first in-club purchase, they'll give you a free seasoned rotisserie chicken and an 8-pack of gourmet cupcakes. You'll also get a complimentary household card for additional savings on already low-priced items.

Sam's Club is always a great value at just $45/year, but through Labor Day, you can sign up for a 1-year membership for just $19.99. This subscription is rated 5/5 stars by nearly 1,000 verified purchasers, so you know it's well worth it. 

Prices are subject to change.

sam's club

