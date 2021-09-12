The Budget-Friendly Way to Secure Your Business Against Cybercrime

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cybersecurity is one of the most important investments that any small business can make. In 2020, 88 percent of small businesses felt their businesses were vulnerable to cyber attacks. While it may be too expensive to hire an entire IT team or upgrade your entire business network with enterprise-level security, you can learn cybersecurity skills yourself.

If you want to be the first line of defense for your business, check out The Ultimate 2021 Cyber Security Survival Training Bundle. Valued at $495, it's on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

This five-course bundle is led by ITU Online Training. Since 2012, ITU Online has provided IT training to more than 650,000 individuals, 200 companies, and 50 public entities — all entirely online. This convenient training method has earned ITU Online multiple industry awards, including recognition at the Best in Biz Awards and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Through this series, you'll get on the certification track in five leading cybersecurity exams, including CompTIA Security+ SY0-501, Cisco 210-260 IINS: Implementing Cisco Network Security, Cloud Computing Security Knowledge (CCSK), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). You'll learn information security basics, understand how to develop a security infrastructure, learn how to recognize threats and vulnerabilities, and know how to mitigate those threats. You'll also gain a thorough understanding of cloud security fundamentals, learn how to develop and manage an enterprise information security program, and understand how to leverage standards, ensure compliance throughout the organization, and more. It's the kind of comprehensive cybersecurity training that you would have to go to many different places to get, all boiled into a single bundle.

Start taking your business's cybersecurity seriously. Right now, you can get The Ultimate 2021 Cyber Security Survival Training Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

